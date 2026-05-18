International Conference on Political and Human Rights Developments in Tunisia

The international conference, organized by the International Institute for Advanced Islamic Studies, brought together political figures, academics, and human rights activists from various Asian and Arab countries to discuss the political and human rights developments in Tunisia. The conference also focused on the case of former Tunisian President of Parliament, Rachid Ghannouchi, and the future of democracy and civil liberties in the country.

أكد المشاركون في المنتدى الدولي للدراسات الإسلامية المتقدم، نظمه المعهد الدولي للدراسات الإسلامية المتقدمة، بمشاركة شخصيات سياسية وأكاديمية وحقوقية من عدة دول آسيوية وعربية، أن ترسيخ العدالة وضمان استقلال القضاء واحترام الحقوق الأساسية تمثل شروطاً ضرورية لتحقيق الاستقرار السياسي المستدام وصون المكتسبات الديمقراطية في تونس.

وقد ناقش المنتدى تطورات المشهد السياسي والحقوقي في تونس، وملف رئيس البرلمان التونسي الأسبق وزعيم حركة النهضة الشيخ راشد الغنوشي، ضمن مقاربة أوسع تناولت أوضاع الحريات العامة واستقلال القضاء ومستقبل المسار الديمقراطي في البلاد. وقد حضر المنتدى شخصيات سياسية وأكاديمية وفاعلين مدنيين من دول جنوب آسيا وجنوب شرق آسيا، ما منح اللقاء بعداً دولياً بارزاً، وأبرز اتساع نطاق التفاعل مع القضية التونسية خارج أطرها التقليدية.

وقد شددت نور العزة أنور إبراهيم، نائبة رئيس حزب العدالة الشعبية الحاكم، وابنة رئيس الوزراء الماليزي أنور إبراهيم، على أن العدالة وسيادة القانون واحترام الحريات الأساسية تمثل قيماً إنسانية عالمية لا ينبغي أن تخضع للاعتبارات السياسية أو الحسابات الظرفية، مؤكدة أهمية حماية المؤسسات الديمقراطية وضمان استقلال القضاء وصون الحقوق المدنية والسياسية. وقد شارك في المنتدى وزير الخارجية التونسي الأسبق رفيق عبدالسلام، الذي قدم قراءة سياسية لتطورات الأزمة التونسية، متناولاً انعكاسات الوضع الراهن على مستقبل التعددية السياسية والحياة الديمقراطية في البلاد.

وقد تناول الدكتور أحمد بدري عبدالله الأبعاد الفكرية والسياسية والحقوقية المرتبطة بالقضية، مؤكداً أن معالجة الخلافات السياسية ينبغي أن تتم عبر المؤسسات والقانون والحوار الوطني، بعيداً عن منطق الإقصاء أو توظيف القضاء في الصراعات السياسية. وقد دعا المشاركون في المنتدى إلى إطلاق حملة دولية واسعة للمطالبة بالإفراج عن الشيخ الغنوشي، والعمل على توسيع دائرة التضامن مع قضيته على المستويات السياسية والحقوقية والأكاديمية والإعلامية، معتبرين أن الملف بات يحظى بمتابعة دولية متزايدة، ولم يعد شأناً تونسياً داخلياً فحسب، بل أصبح مرتبطاً بمسائل أوسع تتعلق بمستقبل الديمقراطية والحريات في المنطقة.

وقد أكد المشاركون أن ترسيخ العدالة وضمان استقلال القضاء واحترام الحقوق الأساسية تمثل شروطاً ضرورية لتحقيق الاستقرار السياسي المستدام، وصون المكتسبات الديمقراطية، وبناء مستقبل قائم على التعددية والحوار وسيادة القانون





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