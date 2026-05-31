International Atomic Energy Agency Reports Damage to Nuclear Turbine Building in Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced on Sunday that it had detected damage to the external facade of the turbine building at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, following a drone attack on Saturday.

أعلنت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، الأحد، عن رصد أضرار في الواجهة الخارجية لمبنى التوربينات التابع لمحطة زابوريجيا النووية في أوكرانيا، إثر تعرضها لهجوم بطائرة مسيرة، السبت.

وجاء ذلك في بيان نشرته الوكالة الدولية عبر حسابها على منصة شركة"إكس" الأمريكية، بشأن الهجوم الذي استهدف المحطة النووية. وأوضح البيان، أن فريق الوكالة المتواجد في محطة زابوريجيا النووية رصد، صباح الأحد، أضرارا في الهيكل الخارجي لمبنى التوربينات الذي تعرض للهجوم، السبت. وذكر أنه خلال المعاينة الميدانية، تم رصد تضرر منصة معدنية تقع في الطوابق العليا للمبنى، بالإضافة إلى العثور على شظايا وحطام وبقايا ألياف بصرية محترقة في الموقع.

كما أشار البيان، إلى أن الوكالة تقدمت بطلب للسلطات (الروسية) للسماح لها بالدخول إلى الأجزاء الداخلية للمبنى لإجراء فحص أكثر تفصيلا. وأفاد بأنه أثناء فحص المنشأة، تلقى فريق الوكالة تحذيرات بالتوجه فورا إلى الملاجئ عقب سماع أصوات تحليق طائرات مسيرة قريبة وإطلاق نار للتصدي لها. ونقل البيان عن المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافائيل ماريانو غروسي، قوله إن هجوم السبت، يمثل حادثا خطيرا ينتهك ويهدد المبادئ الأساسية للأمان النووي.

ودعا إلى ضرورة وقف هذه الهجمات فورا لتجنب مخاطر وقوع كارثة أو حادث نووي. والسبت، أفاد المدير العام للهيئة الحكومية الروسية للطاقة النووية"روساتوم" أليكسي ليخاتشيف، بأن طائرة مسيرة تابعة لأوكرانيا أصابت وحدة الطاقة في محطة زابوريجيا الكهرونووية. وأوضح ليخاتشيف، أن الهجوم تسبب في وقوع انفجار، مضيفا: "أصابت المسيرة مبنى التوربينات الخاص بوحدة الطاقة في المحطة. ولم يسفر عن تضرر المعدات والأجهزة الرئيسية جراء الانفجار، إلا أنها أحدثت فجوة في جدار غرفة التوربينات".

يشار إلى أن الجيش الروسي فرض سيطرته الكاملة على المحطة في مارس/آذار 2022، عقب اندلاع الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية. ومنذ 24 فبراير/ شباط 2022، تشن روسيا هجوما عسكريا على جارتها أوكرانيا وتشترط لإنهائه تخلي كييف عن الانضمام إلى كيانات عسكرية غربية، وهو ما تعتبره كييف"تدخلا" في شؤونها





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International Atomic Energy Agency Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Drone Attack Damage To Turbine Building Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

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