Indian woman defaced with Swastika found dead in house fire in Orlando

A woman has been found dead in a house fire in Orlando, Florida, with swastikas drawn on her body.

NEWS TEXT: 9 مايو 2026 - 15:21 | آخر تحديث 9 مايو 2026 - 15:21 استأنفت السلطات الإندونيسية اليوم (السبت) عملية البحث عن 3 أشخاص مفقودين بعد ثوران بركان جبل دوكونو في جزيرة هالماهيرا شرق إندونيسيا، حيث تتركز العملية بشكل أساسي حول فوهة البركان في منطقة قطرها يبلغ نحو 700 متر.

وفقاً للسلطات الإندونيسية فإن المفقودين الثلاثة هم مواطنان سنغافوريان ومواطن إندونيسي، كانوا ضمن مجموعة مكونة من 20 متسلقاً (9 سنغافوريين و11 إندونيسياً) صعدوا الجبل رغم تحذيرات السلطات وفرض منطقة حظر تسلق بمسافة 4 كيلومترات حول الفوهة. البركان قد ثار صباح أمس (الجمعة) نحو الساعة 7:40 صباحاً، مرسلاً عموداً هائلاً من الرماد والدخان ارتفع إلى نحو كيلومترات في السماء، وأدى الثوران إلى مقتل 3 أشخاص على الأقل، وإصابة آخرين، فيما تم إنقاذ وإجلاء 17 شخصاً حتى الآن.

ويُعد جبل دوكونو أحد أكثر البراكين نشاطاً في إندونيسيا، ويقع ضمن ‘حلقة النار’ في المحيط الهادئ، حيث يشتهر بانفجاراته المتكررة التي غالباً ما تكون مصحوبة بقذف رماد وصخور، ما يجعله خطراً دائماً على المتسلقين والسكان المحليين. ويعد ثورانالجمعةهو الأحدث في سلسلة من النشاط البركاني لهذا العام، حيث سبق أن حظرت السلطات التسلق منذ 17 أبريل بسبب ارتفاع مستوى النشاط البركاني، ورغم ذلك، تجاهل بعض المتسلقين التحذيرات وصعدوا الجبل.

وتُعد إندونيسيا من أكثر دول العالم عرضة للكوارث الطبيعية، إذ تضم أكثر من 130 بركاناً نشطاً، وغالباً ما تكون عمليات البحث والإنقاذ معقدة بسبب الطبيعة الوعرة للمناطق الجبلية والنشاط البركاني المستمر الذي يعيق حركة الفرق الأرضية





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Orlando Florida House Fire Woman Swastika Death

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