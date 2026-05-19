Impact of Caffeine and Nicotine on Cognition in Parkinson's Patients

The study aimed to investigate the effects of caffeine and nicotine on cognitive functions in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients in their early stages. It was conducted by researchers from Chonam National University Hospital in Korea and was published in the Parkinson Disease Report.

توقعت دراسة العبء العالمي للأمراض أن يصل عدد المصابين بمرض باركنسون في جميع أنحاء العالم إلى 25.2 مليون شخص بحلول عام 2050. شنت الدراسة، التي نشرت في مجلة Brooks J. Brody Parkinson Disease Report، الضوء على كيفية ظهور التدهور المعرفي في اللحظات اليومية لدى العديد من مرضى باركنسون، وذلك عن طريق تقليل خطر الإصابة بمرض باركنسون.

كما أظهرت الدراسة تأثير الاستهلاك الكافئي للنظائر في تحسين القدرات الذهنية لدى المرضى في المراحل المبكرة من المرض، بينما لم يثبت التدخين أي ارتباط بفوائد معرفية. وقد أظهرت النتائج أن شرب القهوة بشكل متعافٍ يمكن أن يحسن الوظائف التنفيذية وتحسين أعراض المرض نفسه





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Parkinson's Disease Cognitive Functions Caffeine Nicotine PD Patients

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