Hajj Safety Alert: Civil Defense Forces Urge Safe and Moderate Use of Electrical Appliances

Calling upon the guests of Ramzan and Hajj campaigns to exercise caution and moderation while using electrical appliances during their stay in holy sites to prevent any electrical issues that could potentially lead to short circuits or fires. They also advised adhering to safety guidelines and preventive instructions by official media and social media platforms to ensure safety and security during the Hajj season, urging everyone to contact the emergency number (911) for assistance in case of any emergencies.

The Civil Defense Forces in Hajj have appealed to the guests of Ramzan and Hajj campaigns to use electrical appliances cautiously and moderately in their accommodations during the holy season, urging them to avoid increasing electricity consumption that could potentially lead to electrical faults or fires .

They emphasized that adhering to safety guidelines and following the instructions provided by official media and social media platforms is crucial to ensure the safety of pilgrims and prevent any mishaps during the Hajj season. In case of emergencies, everyone is urged to contact the emergency number (911) for assistance





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Civil Defense Forces In Hajj Safety Guidelines Electrical Appliances Short Circuits Fires Hajj Campaigns God Forbid Official Media Social Media Platforms Emergency Number

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