Hajj Season Begins: Millions of Pilgrims Depart from Arafat for Mina

The Hajj season has officially begun, with over 1.7 million pilgrims and pilgrims departing from Mina for Mina after completing the Tawaf of Arafat. The Saudi Press Agency reported that with the sunset of the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah, the pilgrims began to move towards Mina, after completing the Tawaf of Arafat, in a comprehensive system of services and preventive measures organized by the government of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to enable pilgrims to perform their religious duties in ease and tranquility.

بدأ حجاج بيت الله الحرام، والبالغ عددهم أكثر من 1.7 مليون حاج وحاجة، مغادرة مشعر عرفات مع غروب شمس اليوم التاسع من ذي الحجة، بعد أن وقفوا على صعيده الطاهر، متوجهين إلى مشعر مزدلفة والمبيت فيه، بعد أن منَّ الله عليهم بالوقوف على صعيد عرفات.

وذكرت وكالة الأنباء السعودية: "مع غروب شمس هذا اليوم التاسع من ذي الحجة، بدأ حجاج بيت الله الحرام بالتوجه إلى مشعر مزدلفة، بعد أن أتموا الوقوف علىوأدوا ركن الحج الأعظم، وسط منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات والإجراءات التنظيمية والوقائية التي هيأتها حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين؛ لتمكين ضيوف الرحمن من أداء مناسكهم في يسر وطمأنينة". ، يؤدي الحجاج صلاتي المغرب والعشاء جمع تأخير اقتداءً بسنة النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم-، ويبيتون ليلتهم فيها، على أن يتوجهوا صباح يوم غد، يوم عيد الأضحى، إلى مشعر منى لرمي جمرة العقبة ونحر الهدي.

في حين جنّدت الجهات المعنية وسائل الخدمة لنفرة الحجاج عبر خطط تفويج واسعة، سيتم نقلهم خلالها عبر قطار المشاعر والحافلات الترددية، وفق جدول زمني ومسارات متعددة. يستقبل مساء اليوم الثلاثاء "مسجد المشعر الحرام" بمشعر مزدلفة حجاج بيت الله، بعد الانتهاء من الوقوف على صعيد عرفات الطاهر، وسط الخدمات المتكاملة من كافة أجهزة الدولة المعنية بخدمة الحجاج، ويرتبط المسجد بالتاريخ الإسلامي.

وتُعد "مزدلفة" ثالث المشاعر المقدسة التي يمر بها الحجيج في رحلة إيمانية يؤدون فيها مناسك الحج، حيث تقع بين مشعري منى وعرفات، ويبيت الحجاج بها بعد نفرتهم من عرفات، ثم يقيمون فيها صلاتي المغرب والعشاء جمعًا وقصرًا، ويجمعون فيها الحصى لرمي الجمرات في منى، ويمكث فيها الحجاج حتى صباح اليوم التالي، يوم عيد الأضحى، ليفيضوا بعد ذلك إلى منى. غدًا الأربعاء، يتوجه حجاج بيت الله الحرام إلى مشعر منى بعد قضاء ليلهم في "مزدلفة", حيث يستكملون مناسك الحج بأداء أعمال "يوم النحر" في أول أيام عيد الأضحى المبارك، بذبح الهدي، وحلق الرأس، ورمي جمرة العقبة، وأداء طواف الإفاضة في صحن المطاف، وهو اليوم الذي يُطلق عليه "الحج الأكبر".

ويستعد الحجاج لاستقبال أول أيام التشريق، الذي يسمى "يوم القر", الخميس، وهم على صعيد منى مستبشرين شاكرين الله تعالى على ما أنعم به عليهم من أداء مناسك الحج، وفيه يرمي الحجاج الجمرات الثلاث مبتدئين بالصغرى فالوسطى ثم الكبرى (جمرة العقبة)، اقتداءً بسنة الرسول -صلى الله عليه وسلم-. ويقضي الحجاج في مشعر "منى" أيام التشريق، التي توافق ليالي الحادي عشر والثاني عشر والثالث عشر، أو ليلتين لمن أراد التعجل.

وأعلنت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء السعودية، اليوم الثلاثاء، أن إجمالي أعداد الحجاج هذا العام 1447هـ بلغ مليونا و707 ألفا و304 حجاج وحاجات، منهم مليون و546 ألفًا و655 حاجًا وحاجة قدموا من خارج المملكة عبر المنافذ المختلفة، فيما بلغ عدد حجاج الداخل 160 ألفًا و646 حاجًا وحاجة من المواطنين والمقيمين





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