Human Rights Report: Houthis Violate Rights of Yemenis for 11th Year

The Human Rights Department and Civil Society Organizations at the Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Yemen have issued a new human rights report that includes the violations committed by the Houthi group during the first quarter of the current year 2026. The report documents a number of violations and crimes committed by the Houthis against Yemenis for the 11th consecutive year.

أصدرت دائرة حقوق الإنسان ومنظمات المجتمع المدني في مكتب رئاسة الجمهورية اليمنية تقريراً حقوقياً جديداً (حصلت «عكاظ» على نسخة منه) تضمن الانتهاكات التي ارتكبتها جماعة الحوثي خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي 2026.

وأوضح رئيس دائرة حقوق الإنسان برئاسة الجمهورية المحامي علي حسن هزازي لـ«عكاظ» أن فريق الرصد وثّق بالتعاون مع الجهات المعنية بحقوق الإنسان جملة من الانتهاكات والجرائم التي لا تزال الجماعة الحوثية ترتكبها بحق اليمنيين للعام الـ11 على التوالي، وقال إنه بالتزامن مع إصدار دائرة حقوق الإنسان برئاسة الجمهورية تقريرها للربع الأول من العام الحالي 2026 وعلى الرغم من حالة الهدوء التي تخيم على مختلف الجبهات إلا أن الحوثيين يخوضون معركة شرسة أخرى ضد اليمنيين ضحاياها من المدنيين العزل في المناطق الخاضعة لسيطرتهم.

وأضاف: هذه الجبهة لم تعرف هدنة ولم تشهد سلامًا واستباحت الممتلكات العامة والخاصة، وحولت أحلام المواطنين إلى كوابيس من الخوف والآلام والنزوح والتشرد نتيجة الخوف من اختطافهم وتجنيد أطفالهم وجباية أموالهم ومصادرة حرياتهم، موضحاً أن إصدار التقرير الربعي الأول لدائرة حقوق الإنسان ومنظمات المجتمع المدني برئاسة الجمهورية يأتي انطلاقاً من مسؤوليات والتزامات دائرة حقوق الإنسان ومنظمات المجتمع المدني برئاسة الجمهورية ووفاءً بمهامها في رصد الانتهاكات وتوثيقها، وتقديم صورة واضحة ودقيقة عن واقع حقوق الإنسان في المناطق الخاضعة لسيطرة الحوثي.

واستعرض هزازي الانتهاكات التي أوردها التقرير الذي بين أنه خلال الفترة الممتدة من الأول من يناير وحتى 30 مارس رصدت دائرة حقوق الإنسان برئاسة الجمهورية 142 حالة انتهاك ارتكبها الحوثيون بحق المدنيين في 13 محافظة يمنية كانت محافظة حجة الأكثر من حيث عدد الانتهاكات التي طالتها بواقع 31 حالة انتهاك، تلتها محافظة ذمار بـ17 حالة انتهاك ثم 3 محافظات يمنية (أمانة العاصمة، وصنعاء، وصعدة) بواقع 16 حالة انتهاك في كل واحدة منها. وحلت محافظة تعز تاليًا بواقع 17 حالة انتهاك ثم مأرب والبيضاء بـ‏(8‏) انتهاكات لكل محافظة منهما بينما توزعت بقية الانتهاكات على المحافظات الأخرى.

وتنوعت طبيعة تلك الانتهاكات على 7 أنماط شملت تجنيد الأطفال، والقتل العمد، والاختفاء القسري، والتعذيب، ونهب الممتلكات الخاصة. وأشار التقرير إلى أن الانتهاكات لم تقتصر على المناطق الخاضعة لسيطرة الحوثيين وإنما طالت المدنيين في المناطق المحررة





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Human Rights Yemen Houthis Violations Civil Society Organizations Office Of The Presidency Republic Of Yemen

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