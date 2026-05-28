Humanitarian Incident During Hajj Season: Woman Gives Birth in Mina

A heartwarming incident during the Hajj season occurred when a woman gave birth in Mina, a sacred site for Muslims. The woman was accompanied by her family while performing Hajj rituals when she started experiencing labor pains. The medical team quickly intervened and transported her to the equipped healthcare units, where she safely delivered her baby amidst joy and relief. The swift response of medical teams was praised for ensuring the safety of pilgrims and handling various emergency cases during the Hajj season.

شهد موسم الحج واقعة إنسانية مؤثرة، بعدما وضعت سيدة مولودها خلال تواجدها بعرفات، في مشهد لاقى تفاعلا واسعا بين الحجاج ورواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي. ووفقا للتفاصيل المتداولة، فإن السيدة كانت تؤدي مناسك الحج برفقة أسرتها، قبل أن تشعر بآلام الولادة خلال وجودها في نطاق عرفات، لتتدخل الفرق الطبية وتنقلها إلى الوحدات الصحية المجهزة، وتضع طفلها بسلام وسط حالة من الفرحة بين المحيطين.

وأشاد متابعون بسرعة استجابة الطواقم الطبية، التي تواصل تقديم خدماتها على مدار الساعة لضمان سلامة الحجاج والتعامل مع مختلف الحالات الطارئة خلال موسم الحج. توقع المركز الوطني للأرصاد حالة الطقس في المشاعر المقدسة ومكة المكرمة اليوم الخميس، أن تستقر الأجواء على المشاعر المقدسة حيث توقع... اعتمدت أمانة محافظة جدة خمس نقاط تفتيش لمنع تهريب لحوم الأضاحي عبر منافذ ومداخل المحافظة، بمشاركة الجهات الأمنية، وذلك ضمن...

الإعلام العالمي: نجاح سعودي كبير للسعودية في حج 1447هـ سلطت وسائل الإعلام العالمية الضوء على نجاح المملكة العربية السعودية في إدارة حج هذا العام 2026، حيث ذكرت صحيفة لوس أنجلوس تايمز أن... أيامُ التشريق ثلاثةٌ يقضيها حجاجُ بيتِ الله الحرام على صعيدِ مِنى، ابتداءً من اليوم التالي ليوم النحر، بعد أن باتوا فيها ليلتهم... نيابة عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، القائد الأعلى لكافة القوات العسكرية، استقبل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء...

استقبل وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف، اليوم، النائب الأول لرئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الداخلية..





AlwatanSA / 🏆 22. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hajj Season Humanitarian Incident Woman Gives Birth Mina Medical Team Swift Response Emergency Cases

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Hajj Reinforces the Concept of Development Linked to Values; Giving, Organization, Serving Humanity, Respect for Diversity, All Real Development Principles Practiced on the Ground During this Special SeasonThe Hajj reinforces the concept of development linked to values; giving, organization, serving humanity, respect for diversity, all real development principles practiced on the ground during this special season. The greatest thing we can learn from Hajj is that success is not achieved only through projects, but also through the ability to manage people, build cohesion, and turn service into a message, and work into an impact that remains in the world's memory before the memory of the pilgrim. Always, information has been important in human history, as information gives rise to questions that open wide horizons for humanity and add to its stock...In life, wisdom is not measured by the number of things we understand or expect, but by the way we deal with facts after they are revealed to us.

Read more »

Millions of Hajjis Gather for Day of Arafat in Saudi ArabiaMore than 1.5 million pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia are gathered at Mount Arafat for the major pilgrimage rite of Hajj, with the atmosphere filled with religious fervor as they await the sermon of the day.

Read more »

Hajj Season Begins: Millions of Pilgrims Depart from Arafat for MinaThe Hajj season has officially begun, with over 1.7 million pilgrims and pilgrims departing from Mina for Mina after completing the Tawaf of Arafat. The Saudi Press Agency reported that with the sunset of the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah, the pilgrims began to move towards Mina, after completing the Tawaf of Arafat, in a comprehensive system of services and preventive measures organized by the government of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to enable pilgrims to perform their religious duties in ease and tranquility.

Read more »

Millions of Hajj Pilgrims Begin Journey to Mina from ArafatMore than 1.7 million pilgrims have begun their journey to Mina from Arafat, the third stage of their pilgrimage in the holy sites of Mecca and Medina. They have been praying and supplicating to Allah, asking for forgiveness of their sins and acceptance of their pilgrimage and good deeds. The journey to Mina is a mandatory part of the pilgrimage, and those who miss it will be held accountable. The Israeli media reported that Netanyahu left a smaller security cabinet meeting to speak with Trump.

Read more »

King Salman thanks Allah for Hajj service and Eid greetingsKing Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud expressed his gratitude to Allah for the Hajj service and Eid greetings, and wished the Saudi people and the Islamic Ummah a blessed Eid and stability on the Ummah and the world.

Read more »

Successful Hajj Management by Saudi Arabia in 2026The global media has highlighted the success of Saudi Arabia in managing the Hajj this year 2026. The massive gathering of pilgrims, exceeding 1.7 million, is considered a logistical success, with the pilgrims successfully performing the basic rituals, including the impressive gathering on Mount Arafat and the symbolic stoning of the Jamarat in Mina, despite the scorching summer heat and the complex regional geopolitical situation.

Read more »