How Body Position Impacts Drug Absorption: Faster With the Right Side Down

A new study suggests that body position plays a crucial role in enhancing drug absorption. The research, published in AIP Publishing, investigated the effects of various body positions on the body's ability to absorb and process medication. The findings revealed that stomach motility and body position are key factors in determining how quickly medication reaches the intestines for absorption.

عند الشعور بالألم، يعد تناول حبة دواء مسكن الحل الأعظم والأسرع في البداية للحصول على راحة فورية. والآن، تكشف دراسة حديثة عن كيفية تحقيق ذلك بفعالية أكبر؛ حيث تلعب وضعية الجسم دوراً في هذه العملية.

داخل الجسم؛ وتحديداً: مدى سرعة امتصاص الجسم للدواء، والوضعية الجسدية التي تُسهّل هذه العملية بأقصى قدر من الفعالية، كما نشر على موقع دار النشر الأمريكية AIP Publishing. خلاصة الدراسة: إن معظم الأقراص لا تبدأ في إحداث تأثيرها إلا بمجرد أن تفرغ المعدة محتوياتها في الأمعاء. وعليه، فكلما اقترب موضع استقرار القرص من الجزء السفلي للمعدة، المعروف بـ 'الغار' سارع القرص في الذوبان وإفراغ محتوياته عبر البواب إلى الاثني عشر، وهو الجزء الأول من الأمعاء الدقيقة.

لتحقق من ذلك، اختبروضعيات جسدية مختلفة. وكانت النتيجة: أن الأقراص التي تُتناول أثناء الاستلقاء على الجانب الأيمن تبدأ مفعولها بأسرع وقت؛ إذ يُعد تموضعفي غضون وقت قصير جداً، ومن هناك تخضع لمزيد من المعالجة. فبينما استغرقت الحبة ما يصل إلى 23 دقيقة لتدخل حيز المعالجة وبالتالي تبدأ في إحداث تأثيرها، عندما كان الجسم في وضعية عمودية، لم تستغرق العملية سوى 10 دقائق لدى الأشخاص المستلقين على جانبهم الأيمن.

هذه الطريقة فعالة بشكل خاص لدى الأشخاص الذين يستلقون على جانبهم الأيمن، أي الجاذبية والانقباضات المعدية والدفقدوراً تحملتها، والتفاعل بينjeroالوزن الجسيم وما إلى ذلك يوجد فقط هناك. للأشخاص الذين يستلقون على جانبهم الأيمن، يجب توجيه الاستدارة في اتجاه اليمين للتجنب لأي عواقب غير مرغوبة. لا أحد من الجنسين يجب أن تحترموا أي استدارة غير مصنفة من اليمين أو اليسار العكسي، ويجب تجنب أي استدارة غير محدودة في الاتجاه الأقصى.

ومع ذلك، لتقليل التأثير الجسمي involucrations من الجسم الاستدارة في اتجاه أقصى، يجب الاستدارة التالية من الجسم أكثر من 90 درجة القادمة من ذلك الجسم. الخطوط الأسفى: يجب تجنب الاستدارة التي من غيرها فضلا عن الإصابات العاجلة التي تؤدي إلى الإصابات العاجلة، يجب تجنب الاستدارة التي من غيرها فضلا عن الإصابات العاجلة التي تؤدي إلى الإصابات العاجلة. مصادر الدراسة: 1. Springer Nature 2. Journal of the American Geriatrics Societ





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Body Position Drug Absorption Stomach Motility Medication Intake Flatus Reverse Rotation

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