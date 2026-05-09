Hokeystain warns of energy supply disruptions to affect rich, emerging economies

Former US official warns that energy supply disruptions could impact rich and emerging economies, with potentially significant implications for middle-income countries and economies in the West. Additionally, he comments on misleading oil prices in the market and the potential impact on vulnerable countries and early economies.

قال هوكشتاين إن دول الخليج أصبحت تتعامل مع حقيقة امتلاك طهران قدرة مؤثرة على حركة الملاحة في المضيق - حسابه على إكسوفي لتصريحات له، قال هوكشتاين إنّ دول الخليج أصبحت تتعامل مع حقيقة امتلاك طهران قدرة مؤثرة على حركة الملاحة في المضيق، وهو ما دفعها إلى تسريع مشاريع بديلة تشمل إنشاء خطوط أنابيب وبنى تحتية جديدة لتأمين صادرات النفط بعيداً من هذا الممر الحيوي.

وتطرق إلى تسبب الحرب في توقف صادرات قطر من الغاز الطبيعي المُسال بشكل كامل، إلى جانب تعطل الصادرات النفطية لكلّ من الكويت والبحرين، فيما تمكنت كلّ من السعودية والإمارات من الحفاظ على جزء من صادراتهما عبر خطوط الأنابيب البرية. وأضاف المسؤول الأمريكي السابق أنّ هناك فارقاً كبيراً بين الأسعار المعلنة للنفط في الأسواق العالمية والأسعار الفعلية المتداولة، موضحاً أنّ السعر الرسمي البالغ 110 دولارات للبرميل"لا يعكس الواقع، في حين يتراوح السعر الحقيقي، بحسب تقديره، بين 150 و170 دولاراً للبرميل".

وختم هوكشتاين تصريحاته محذراً من أنّ اضطرابات إمدادات الطاقة بدأت بالفعل تؤثر على الدول الفقيرة والاقتصادات الناشئة، مرجحاً أن"تمتدّ تداعيات الأزمة خلال الفترة المقبلة إلى الدول متوسطة الدخل، ثم إلى الاقتصادات الغربية"





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Oil Prices Energy Supply Oil Exports Disruption Vulnerable Countries Emerging Economies Impact On Economies Economy In The West Oil Market

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