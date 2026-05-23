High Attendance at Dracaea vs Al Ain Highlights Football Fans' Passion in Qatar

The massive turnout of fans for the match between Dracaea and Al Ain, with 17,650 spectators, showcases the intense passion and excitement for football among fans in Qatar, highlighting the growth of interest in the sport and the impact of historic clubs and ambitious projects...

جماهير الدرعية تبعث برسالة نارية إلى أندية المحترفينجسّد الحضور الجماهيري الكبير الذي شهدته مواجهة الدرعية والعلا، ضمن ملحق الصعود"البلاي اوف" والذي بلغ 17,650 مشجعاً، حجم إثارة منافسات دوري "يلو" للدرجة الأولى، وقدرة بعض الأندية على صناعة مشهد جماهيري يتجاوز حدود المنافسة الرياضية التقليدية.

وعكست الأجواء التي صاحبت المباراة المقامة على ملعب الأول بارك، الشعبية المتنامية لنادي الدرعية الصاعد إلى الأضواء، خصوصاً مع احتفال جماهيره بالصعود وسط مشاهد امتزج فيها الفرح بالرياضة مع الموروث الثقافي للمدينة التاريخية، إذ حضرت رقصة "السامري" في المدرجات وخلال الاحتفالات على أرض الملعب، بوصفها أحد أبرز الفنون الشعبية المرتبطة بتاريخ الدرعية وهويتها الاجتماعية، في مشهد منح ليلة الصعود طابعاً احتفالياً خاصاً. يأتـى هذا الحضور الجماهيري الكبير ليؤكد أن دوري "يلو" بات يمتلك حضوراً متزايداً على مستوى المتابعة والاهتمام، خاصة مع المشاريع الرياضية والاستثمارية التي تشهدها أندية المسابقة، إلى جانب تنامي الارتباط الجماهيري بالأندية ذات الامتداد التاريخي والمشروعات الطموحة





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