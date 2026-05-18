Health authorities in Congo and Uganda struggle to contain Ebola outbreak

Health authorities in Congo and Uganda are battling to control the spread of an Ebola outbreak that has so far infected 300 suspected cases and claimed 88 lives. The outbreak is being described as a public health emergency of international concern and authorities are urging strong efforts to prevent its spread. The disease is highly infectious and often fatal, caused by viruses transmitted through fruit bats, often resulting in haemorrhagic fever. Over 40 cases have been documented since the first outbreak in 1976, making this the seventeenth case in Congo. The outbreak is believed to have originated from animal-to-human transmission. The infected spread the disease through bodily fluids such as saliva, blood, semen and sweat. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, followed by vomiting, diarrhoea, rash, internal and external bleeding. The fatality rate can reach 50%. The latest outbreak is linked to the Bundibugyo virus. Two previous outbreaks of this strain have been recorded in 2007 and 2012. Given the rarity of the Ebola strain, there is no vaccine, and the conflict in Congo makes it difficult to contain the spread. In a statement, the Director-General of the African Health Organisation, Dr. John Kasaija, said that the delay in detecting the disease gave it time to spread. Dr. Anne Koorie, a participating researcher in the Imperial College London's Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis, said that any delay in responding to the Ebola outbreak could have severe consequences. She added that the large number of confirmed and suspected cases and deaths indicate that the outbreak may have been undetected for several weeks or even months, making it more difficult to implement effective containment measures, especially in a context already facing challenges such as conflict.

تحاول السلطات الصحية في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية وأوغندا احتواء تفشي فيروس إيبولا الذي يشمل حتى الآن نحو 300 حالة مشتبه بها و88 حالة وفاة. ، اليوم الأحد، أن تفشي المرض "حالة طوارئ صحية عامة تثير قلقا دوليا" وحثت على بذل جهود قوية للحد من انتشاره.

مرض شديد العدوى وغالبا ما يكون مميتا. تسببه فيروسات مختلفة ترتبط في الغالب بخفافيش الفاكهة، وغالبا ما تؤدي العدوى إلى حمى نزفية فيروسي. تم توثيق أكثر من 40 حالة تفش منذ ظهوره لأول مرة عام 1976. وهذه هي الحالة السابعة عشرة في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية.

تنتج حالات التفشي عن انتقال العدوى من الحيوان إلى الإنسان. ينقل المصابون المرض إلى الآخرين عبر سوائل الجسم كالقيء والدم والسائل المنوي. تشمل الأعراض الحمى والإرهاق وآلام العضلات والصداع، يليها القيء والإسهال والطفح الجلدي والنزيف الداخلي والخارجي. تصل نسبة الوفيات إلى 50%.

وتؤكد منظمة الصحة العالمية أن التفشي الأخير مرتبط بفيروس بونديبوغيو. وقد سُجل تفشيان سابقان فقط لهذه السلالة، في عامي 2007 و2012. نظرا لأن سلالة الإيبولا المعنية نادرة، فلا يوجد لقاح لها، كما أن الصراع في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية يجعل الجهود المبذولة لاحتواء انتشارها أمرا صعبا. في جامعة سوانزي: "هذا التفشي أكثر إثارة للقلق من غيره لأن لقاح إيرفيبو، غير مناسب.

إذ لا توجد علاجات أو لقاحات خاصة بفيروس بونديبوغيو". وأضاف ويليامز "إنه مرض خطير ذو معدل وفيات مرتفع للغاية؛ أعلى بكثير من كوفيد-19، على سبيل المثال. لحسن الحظ، فإن الإيبولا أقل عدوى بكثير من. لكنه أكثر خطورة بكثير ويمكن أن يكون قاتلا لأي شخص، وليس فقط لكبار السن أو من يعانون من ضعف المناعة أو غيرهم من الفئات الأكثر عرضة للخطر".

عندما لا يتوفر لقاح، تتضمن إجراءات مكافحة العدوى عادة نقل المصابين إلى مراكز العلاج للحد من انتقال العدوى





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Ebola Congo Uganda Public Health Emergency International Concern Spread Control Highly Infectious Fatal Animal-To-Human Transmission Bodily Fluids Symptoms Fatality Rate Bundibugyo Virus Conflict Containment Measures

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