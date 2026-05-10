Hezbollah Uses Fiber Optic Drones, Israeli Forces Struggle to Counter

The network reported on the use of Hezbollah drones equipped with fiber optic technology, and the Israeli forces' struggle to counter them. The report highlighted the difficulty in detecting and disabling these drones, as they do not rely on wireless signals that can be jammed, but are directly connected to their controller through a thin, almost invisible fiber optic cable, providing a clear and accurate view of the target even at distances of over 15 kilometers. The report also mentioned the Israeli military's reliance on electronic jamming to counter drone attacks, but the new type of drones has reduced this advantage due to the difficulty of electronic jamming and the lack of electronic fingerprints. The report also mentioned the use of barriers to protect military sites and infrastructure, but acknowledged that these measures are not foolproof, especially with Hezbollah's ability to launch simultaneous attacks with multiple drones that may exceed the capabilities of detection and response. The report also highlighted Hezbollah's expertise in drone operations, which has been developed over the years, and its ability to target Israeli soldiers directly in Lebanon and northern Israel. The report also mentioned the Israeli military's efforts to adapt to this new threat.

تحدثت الشبكة عن استخدام حزب الله للمسيرات الانتحارية العاملة بالألياف البصرية، وعجز جيش وأوضحت التقرير، أن إحدى المسيرات المحملة بالمتفجرات حلقت بدقة فوق بلدات المدمرة، متجاوزة المباني والطرق الترابية قبل أن ترصد دبابة إسرائيلية وجنودا يقفون قربها، بينما ظهرت على شاشة المشغل عبارة "القنبلة جاهزة".

ونقلت الشبكة عن خبراء، أن هذه المسيرات يصعب للغاية رصدها أو تعطيلها، لأنها لا تعتمد على إشارات لاسلكية يمكن التشويش عليها، بل ترتبط مباشرة بمشغلها عبر كابل ألياف بصرية رفيع يكاد يكون غير مرئي، ما يمنح المهاجم صورة مباشرة وعالية الدقة للهدف حتى مسافات تصل إلى أكثر من 15 كيلومترا. وقال الباحث الإسرائيلي يهوشوع كاليسكي، من معهد دراسات الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي للشبكة، إن هذه المسيرات "محمية من التشويش الإلكتروني، كما أن غياب البصمة الإلكترونية يجعل من المستحيل تقريبا معرفة مكان إطلاقها".

وأوضح تقرير "سي أن أن" أن إحدى الهجمات التي نشرها حزب الله أظهرت جنودا إسرائيليين غير مدركين تماما لاقتراب المسيرة قبل لحظات من انفجارها، وهي العملية التي أقر الجيش الإسرائيلي بأنها أدت إلى مقتل الجندي عيدان فوكس وإصابة آخرين، قبل أن يشن الحزب هجوما إضافيا بمسيّرات استهدفت مروحية الإجلاء التي وصلت لنقل المصابين. ولفتت الشبكة، إلى أن الجيش الإسرائيلي اعتمد لسنوات على تفوقه التكنولوجي في مواجهة المسيرات عبر التشويش الإلكتروني، إلا أن هذا النوع الجديد من المسيّرات أفقده جزءا كبيرا من هذه الأفضلية، نظرا لاستحالة التشويش عليها إلكترونيا وصعوبة اكتشافها مسبقا.

وأقر مصدر عسكري إسرائيلي للشبكة بأن "الحواجز المادية مثل الشباك هي تقريبا الوسيلة الوحيدة المتاحة حاليا". وتحدثت التقرير عن استخدام الاحتلال لشباك حماية فوق المواقع والآليات العسكرية في محاولة لصد المسيرات، لكنه نقل عن مسؤول عسكري إسرائيلي اعترافه بأن هذه الإجراءات "ليست مضمونة بالكامل", خصوصا مع قدرة حزب الله على تنفيذ هجمات متزامنة بعدة مسيرات قد تتجاوز قدرات الرصد والاستجابة.

وأكدت الشبكة أن الحزب يستفيد من خبرات متراكمة في تشغيل الطائرات المسيرة والتي اصبحت، بحسب التقرير، "سلاحا فعالا وخطيرا" في حرب الاستنزاف، خاصة مع قدرة الحزب على استهداف الجنود مباشرة داخل جنوب لبنان وشمال إسرائيل. ونقلت عن مصادر إسرائيلية قولها، إن حزب الله "يتعلم بسرعة", ويطور أساليب تنسيق هجماته الجوية بشكل متواصل، في وقت لا يزال فيه الجيش الإسرائيلي "يحاول التكيف مع هذا التهديد الجديد"





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Hezbollah Drones Fiber Optic Technology Israeli Forces Countering Electronic Jamming Barriers Military Sites Lebanon Northern Israel

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