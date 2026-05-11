Graham critical of Iranian response, calls for re-considering Middle East policy

The American Senator Lindsey Graham has criticized the response of the Iranian delegation to the proposal by US President Donald Trump to end the war in the Middle East. Graham expressed that the response was unacceptable, especially considering Iran's ongoing attacks on international shipping, attacks continuing on allies in the Middle East, and the unacceptable rejection of the diplomatic proposal. Graham also mentioned considering changing the Middle East policy.

The American Republican Senator Lindsey Graham posted on his Twitter social media platform on Sunday, slamming the response of the Iran ian delegation to the proposal by US President Donald Trump to end the war in the Middle East.

He wrote, 'I just read the response of who people call the 'representatives' of Iran. I didn't like it, it's unacceptable.

' Graham also stated, 'In light of their ongoing attacks on international shipping, continuing attacks on our allies in the Middle East, and the unacceptable rejection of the American diplomatic proposal, I believe it's time to consider changing course. ' Graham concluded by saying, 'It seems that (Project Freedom Plus) has become a good idea in recent times.

' Later, President Trump announced the military operation to escort ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz in an attempt to reach an agreement with Iran to end the war in the Middle East. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Iranian response to the US proposal to end the war 'does not address the American demands for Iran to comply with its previous commitments regarding its uranium enrichment stockpile'.

It also suggests reducing the level of enrichment on some quantities and transferring the remaining ones to a third country. The Journal added that Tehran stressed the need to end the war, reopen the waterway gradually and lift the US sanctions on its ports and ships.

A semi-official Iranian news agency cited a source as saying that the Iranian response reiterates the need to end the war on all fronts and lift sanctions, but did not specify the details of these commitments





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Lindsey Graham Iran Response President Donald Trump Military Operation Strait Of Hormuz Project Freedom Plus Iranian Response War In The Middle East Escalate Tensions Iran's Nuclear Program

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