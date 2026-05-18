Global Bond Market Correction and Inflation Concerns

The global bond market experienced a severe correction after a wave of sell-offs and volatility, driven by rising borrowing costs and geopolitical tensions. The escalation of the Iran-US conflict and the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz have led to a surge in oil prices and increased borrowing costs. This has resulted in record-high interest rates for US Treasury bonds and record-high yields for Japanese and UK bonds. The impact of these rising interest rates on the cost of living and personal debt has led to concerns about the global economic outlook and the potential for a recession.

ثالوث الحرب والتضخم والديون يقود سوق السندات نحو تصحيح تاريخي، بعد موجة بيع جماعيّة عنيفة ضربت أسواق السندات السيادية من نيويورك وطوكيو إلى لندن، دافعة بكلفة الاقتراض الدولي إلى مستويات قياسية غير مسبوقة منذ عقود.

وتفجرت هذه الصدمة عقب هجمات بطائرات مسيَّرة في منطقة الخليج استهدفت منشأة للطاقة في الإمارات، وتم اعتراض أخرى في الأجواء السعودية، مما رسخ فرضية استمرار الإغلاق شبه الكامل لمضيق هرمز الاستراتيجي، منذ اندلاع حرب الرئيس دونالد ترمب في إيران قبل نحو 3 أشهر.

ارتفعت أسعار خام برنت لتتجاوز حاجز 111 دولاراً للبرميل، وسط ذعر حقيقي يجتاح ردهات البورصات من تحول مخاوف التضخم المؤقت إلى نظام تضخمي دائم، يعيد رسم تكلفة المال عالمياً، ويهدد الاقتصادات الكبرى بالركود، مما دفع عوائد السندات الأميركية لأجل 30 عاماً للقفز إلى أعلى مستوياتها منذ عام 2023 عند 5.16 في المائة، بينما سجلت السندات اليابانية المماثلة قفزة تاريخية هي الأعلى في تاريخها الممتد لـ7 أعوام بتجاوزها 4.1 في المائة، في حين قفزت العوائد البريطانية إلى قمة غير مسبوقة منذ عام 1998 عند 4.63 في المائة. ولا تقف هذه الأرقام الجافة عند حدود شاشات التداول المعقدة؛ بل إنها تترجم مباشرة إلى ضغوط يومية خانقة تمس القوة الشرائية للمواطن العادي وكلفة معيشته وقروضه الشخصية.

هذه التكلفة الباهظة في محطات الوقود؛ حيث قفز البنزين الأميركي بنسبة 51 في المائة ليصل إلى 4.51 دولار للغالون، تسربت سريعاً إلى أسعار الأغذية والشحن، مما دفع التضخم لأعلى مستوياته في 3 سنوات، وأجبر المستثمرين على إعادة هيكلة محافظهم عبر التخلص من السندات القديمة ذات العوائد المنخفضة، وتكبد خسائر دفترية فادحة، مدفوعين بمعادلة «المستثمر الحالي ضد المشتري الجديد»





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Bond Market Correction Rising Borrowing Costs Geopolitical Tensions Iran-US Conflict Strait Of Hormuz Closure Oil Prices Surge Record-High Interest Rates Record-High Yields Impact On Cost Of Living Impact On Personal Debt Global Economic Outlook Potential For A Recession

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