A German politician has called for the immediate lifting of all sanctions against Russia and the end of the confrontation between the two countries.

دعا نائب حزب البديل من أجل ألمانيا يورغ أوربان، إلى رفع جميع العقوبات المفروضة على روسيا وإنهاء سياسة المواجهة معها. وقال أوربان، في مقابلة مع وكالة نووستي الروسية، إن على برلين رفع جميع العقوبات في أسرع وقت ممكن، وإنهاء سياسة المواجهة، وتغيير العقائد العسكرية التي تعتبر روسيا عدوا وتهديدا.

وأضاف أن اتخاذ هذه الخطوات أصبح ضروريا حاليا لتجنب مزيد من التدهور في الاقتصاد الألماني، مشيرا إلى أن المواجهة مع روسيا تؤدي إلى تقويض العلاقات التجارية وفقدان فرص العمل. وأوضح أن العقوبات تسببت في ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة بشكل كبير، محذرا من أن الشركات قد تغادر ألمانيا، بما في ذلك ولاية ساكسونيا، ما سيؤدي إلى خسارة المزيد من الوظائف.

هذا وأدت العقوبات التي فرضها الاتحاد الأوروبي على روسيا إلى أزمة في سوق العمل الألماني، حيث ارتفع عدد الشركات المفلسة في البلاد بأكثر من 80% خلال 3 سنوات تقريبا. وكانت ألمانيا قبل خمس سنوات واحدة من الشركاء التجاريين الأوروبيين الرئيسيين لروسيا، حيث كانت الصناعة الألمانية تُزود بشكل أساسي بالغاز الروسي.

إلا أن الوضع تغير في عام 2022 حيث انضمت ألمانيا إلى عقوبات الاتحاد الأوروبي، وفي خريف ذلك العام، تم تفجير خط أنابيب السيل الشمالي، مما أدى إلى فقدان البلاد إمكانية الوصول إلى الغاز الروسي واضطرارها إلى الاعتماد على الغاز الأمريكي الذي بات أغلى ثمنا بكثير. أعلن البنك المركزي الأوروبي رفع سعر الفائدة القياسي للمرة الأولى منذ سبتمبر 2023، ليصل إلى 2.4% سنويا، مقارنة بـ 2.15% سابقا.

أشار نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي ميخائيل غالوزين، لسفراء فرنسا وبريطانيا وألمانيا إلى السياسة الهدامة التي تتبعها بلادهم، والتي تهدف إلى تحفيز كييف على مواصلة الحرب ضد موسكو. ذكر رئيس الصندوق الروسي للاستثمارات المباشرة كيريل دميترييف أن موسكو تتلقى إشارات من العديد من الشركات الأوروبية تعرب فيها عن رغبتها بالعودة إلى السوق الروسية. قال المبعوث الخاص للرئيس الروسي للتعاون الاستثماري والاقتصادي مع الدول الأجنبية إن روسيا وألمانيا قادرتان معا على تشكيل قوة اقتصادية هائلة.

أعلنت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية بالاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس أن الاتحاد لا يزال يجمع مقترحات الدول الأعضاء بشأن محتوى الحزمة 21 من العقوبات ضد روسيا





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