German Ministry of the Interior Considers Raising Amount for Syrian Refugees Returning to Syria

The German Federal Ministry of the Interior is contemplating increasing the amount granted to Syrian refugees returning voluntarily to Syria to €8,000 per person, with the goal of encouraging voluntary return and lightening the long-term financial burden on the state. This move comes amidst increasing political pressure to alleviate the social welfare burden, primarily due to the relative improvement in the security situation in Syria connected with political shifts.

The German Federal Ministry of the Interior is considering raising the amount provided to Syrian refugees wishing to return voluntarily to Syria to 8,000 euros per person, aiming to encourage voluntary return and reduce the long-term financial burdens on the state.

This new initiative comes amid increasing political pressure to reduce the number of refugees and alleviate the burden on the social welfare system, with the relative improvement in the security situation in Syria following recent political changes. Additionally, it reflects the expectation of a return of up to 80% of Syrians in the next three years.

The move is part of a broader strategy to decrease the number of refugees and improve the overall situation in Syria, with the current system reaching its limits due to the current situation





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Syrian Refugees German Ministry Of The Interior Revocation Of Asylum Germany Security Situation Welfare Burden

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