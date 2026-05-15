German Cup Final Preview: Frankfurt Against Bayern Munich, Bundesliga and CL Qualification on the Line

The German Cup final showdown between Frankfurt and Bayern Munich features two powerhouse Bundesliga teams also vying for a spot in the UEFA Champions League (UCL). Both Bayern and Frankfurt secured a top three finish to guarantee UCL qualification, but they are now battling it out to become German Cup champions. The battle for fourth spot will determine who advances to the Europa League round of 16.

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German Cup Final Bayern Munich Frankfurt Bundesliga UCL Europa League German Cup Champions

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