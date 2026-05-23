German Proposal to Grant Ukraine Associate Member Status Criticized by Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the German proposal to grant his country "associate member" status, stating that it would deprive Kyiv of the right to express its opinion within the bloc. He emphasized the need for Ukraine's full and meaningful accession to the European Union and the importance of fair treatment and equal rights within Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the German proposal to grant his country "associate member" status in a letter to EU leaders as "unfair," as it would deprive Kyiv of the right to express its opinion within the bloc.

He stated that the removal of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán from power, who is a strong opponent of Ukraine's accession to the bloc, after last month's elections has created an opportunity for substantial progress in the accession talks. Zelensky added that it would be unfair for Ukraine to be present in the European Union but remain voiceless and that it is time to move forward with Ukraine's accession in a full and meaningful way.

He emphasized that Ukraine deserves fair treatment and equal rights within Europe. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz proposed allowing Ukraine to participate in EU meetings without the right to vote as a temporary step towards full membership in the union. Merz considered that this could help facilitate reaching an agreement to end the ongoing war, which has been fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine for the past four years.

The German Chancellor is working to convince the EU to grant Ukraine "partial" membership in the bloc, as part of a comprehensive plan adopted by Berlin aimed at expanding the union. In a message to the leaders of the main EU institutions, Merz stated that this proposal would allow Ukraine to integrate into the union without obtaining full membership at this time.

This effort comes ahead of the EU and Western Balkans summit scheduled for next month in Montenegro, where expansion will be on the agenda. Under the proposed plan, Ukraine would participate in EU meetings, but it would not have voting rights. It would also be allowed to appoint an associate judge to the European Court of Justice and representatives in the Parliament





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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky German Proposal To Grant Ukraine Associate Mem Criticism Of The Proposal Removal Of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orb Accession Talks German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Temporary Step Towards Full Membership Comprehensive Plan Adopted By Berlin Expansion Of The Union EU And Western Balkans Summit Participation In EU Meetings Appointing An Associate Judge To The European Representatives In The Parliament

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