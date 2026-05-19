The German prosecutor dropped charges against a pensioner who called the German minister a "Benny" on Facebook, sparking a heated debate on free speech and political satire. The case highlighted the challenges of balancing free speech with the need to protect public officials from harassment and defamation.

نيابة عامة في مدينة هايلبرون الألمانية توقف الإجراءات القضائية ضد متقاعد انتقد المستشار الألماني خلال زيارة قام بها المستشار إلى هايلبرون في تشرين الأول/ أكتوبر، وصفه أحد المتقاعدين بـ"بينوكيو" في منشور على فيسبوك، وأضاف رمزاً تعبيرياً (إيموجي) لأنف طويل.

وعلق المتقاعد على منشور الجنائية فتحت تحقيقاً مع الرجل بتهمة إهانة المستشار، الذي لم يتقدم بالشكوى، بل فريق التواصل الاجتماعي التابع لشرطة مدينة هايلبرون. وقال المتحدث باسم الشرطة إن بعض التعليقات على منشورهم كانت "مهينة"، وأضاف: "إذا ساورتنا شبهة أولية بارتكاب عمل جرمي، فعلينا متابعة الأمر". أُصيب المتقاعد بالذهول وقال لصحيفة هايلبرنر شتيمه: "هذه مزحة وغير متناسبة على الإطلاق. عندما أخبرت أصدقائي ومعارفي عن الشكوى، ظنوا جميعاً أنني أمزح معهم".

كارلو كولودي (1826-1890) وفي عام 1940، قامت ديزني بتحويلها إلى فيلم رسوم متحركة. واكتسب بينوكيو شهرته من خلال أنفه الذي يطول كلما كذب. صحته ممتازة" .. إعلان نتيجة الفحص الطبي للرئيس ترامب خضع ترامب لفحص طبي أظهرت نتائجه الأحد خسارته لنحو 9 كغم.

وقال طبيبه إن الرئيس يتمتع بصحة ممتازة. لكنّ لديه تشوهات قليلة. رغم لعبة شد الأعصاب، جاء الهجوم الإيراني على إسرائيل ورد الدولة العبرية في حدود "المتوقع" وفق محللين ألمان وأوروبيين. تمكنت قطر من الوساطة لتحقيق اتفاق هدنة بين حماس وإسرائيل، ما سر نجاح الدبلوماسية القطرية في العمل وسط صراع معقد





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German Prosecutor Free Speech Political Satire German Minister Benny Facebook Harassment Defamation Challenges Balancing

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