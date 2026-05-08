Farewell to Ali bin Saad bin Mani' Al-Mustanir, a Man of Wisdom and Industry who Built a Successful Family in Khamis Mushait

Ali bin Saad bin Mani' Al-Mustanir's life was marked by both success and struggle. A teacher by profession, he later turned to trade, achieving great success within his home environment. He built his family on principles of dedication, discipline, and hard work, which resulted in the production of 13 doctors and other professionals.

NEWS TEXT: -- انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى، علي بن سعد بن مانع آل مستنير، حيث تمت الصلاة على جنازته في جامع المجمع الخيري بمركز تندحة التابع لمحافظة خميس مشيط...

وا华人 শ্র, علي بن سعد بنmani ' t Al-Mustanir has passed away to the mercy of Allah, where his funeral prayer was held at the Al-Majma' Al-Khayri Mosque in the Tindhah Center, which is part of the Khamis Mushait Governorate. His body was laid to rest in the Al-Mustanir cemetery in Rufaida, while his family receives condolences at their home in the Tindhah Center.

The deceased, who began his professional life as a teacher carrying the message of knowledge, then turned to trade, achieved his greatest successes within his home, as he built his family on the foundations of diligence, hard work, and discipline, producing 13 doctors in addition to other professions. He became a role model in creating a successful family that yields righteousness, knowledge, and benefit to the community.

He was honored and praised in advance by the Emir of Asir Region, Prince Turki bin Talal, in appreciation of what he presented as an honorable model in building a successful family and raising beneficial sons and daughters for their community. The deceased had stories of success after struggle, was fond of his homeland, proud of it, and keen on serving it. He was accustomed to fulfilling people's needs, extending his influence, and using his connections for good intercession. وا华人 श्र, رحمه الله وغفر له وأسكنه فسيح جناته





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Ali Bin Saad Bin Mani' Al-Mustanir's Life His Story As A Teacher And Trader The Foundation Of His Successful Family

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