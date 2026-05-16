FIFA to meet with Iranian football chief, seek 'some guarantees' for Iran's World Cup participation

The FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, is set to meet with the Iranian football chief, Mehdi Taj, to discuss Iran's participation in the upcoming World Cup. The meeting comes after Taj was denied entry to Canada for the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, raising questions about Iran's treatment at the tournament.

كشفت تقارير أن ماتياس غرافستروم الأمين العام للاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم "فيفا" سيلتقي مسؤولي الاتحاد الإيراني للعبة في إسطنبول وسيعمل على طمأنتهم بشأن مشاركة إيران في كأس العالم.

وأثيرت المزيد من التساؤلات بعد منع مهدي تاج رئيس الاتحاد الإيراني لكرة القدم من دخول كندا لحضور الجمعية العمومية لفيفا في فانكوفر مطلع هذا الشهر. وقال كاظم غريب آبادي نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني للشؤون القانونية والدولية في منشور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الأسبوع الماضي إن من واجب فيفا ضمان دخول جميع الفرق ووفودها إلى الدول المضيفة. وأضاف:"أي عرقلة لدخول اللاعبين أو الطاقم الفني أو مسؤولي الاتحاد أو الأعضاء الأساسيين في الوفد الإيراني ستخالف روح وأهداف كأس العالم".

Iranian football chief Mehdi Taj said the federation will meet with FIFA to seek 'some guarantees,' after saying that Iran could withdraw from the upcoming World Cup if it is not treated with respect at the tournament. وتابع:"إذا لم تتمكن الهيئة المنظمة من ضمان دخول جميع الفرق المؤهلة بما فيها إيران إلى البلد المضيف دون تمييز أو قيود والتنافس في ظروف متكافئة فإن مصداقية كأس العالم ستتضرر".

وأفاد المصدر بأن"فيفا" يعمل بتنسيق وثيق مع السلطات المختصة لضمان تمكن جميع الفرق المشاركة في كأس العالم من المنافسة في بيئة سليمة وآمنة. وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب قد صرح قبل أسبوعين بأنه"لا يمانع" مشاركة إيران في كأس العالم رغم الصراع بين البلدين. 🔸 Guaranteed visas for all players and staff, including those linked to Revolutionary Guard military service.

وكان الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم"فيفا" قد طلب نقل مباريات إيران في كأس العالم إلى المكسيك، لكن رئيس فيفا جياني إنفانتينو يصر على إقامة جميع المباريات على الملاعب المقررة سلفا. صبري لموشي مدرب منتخب تونس أعلن قائمة تضم 26 لاعبا لخوض منافسات بطولة كأس العالم لكرة القدم التي تنطلق في شهر يونيو المقبل بالولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك. تثير كرة القدم الرسمية الجديدة لكأس العالم جدلا واسعا بين العلماء، بعدما كشفت محاكاة حاسوبية أن تصميمها المختلف قد يقلل من مدى الركلات الطويلة.

أعلنت مصادر إعلامية أن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم"فيفا" سيدخل لأول مرة في تاريخه عرضا فنيا خلال استراحة نهائي كأس العالم 2026 في خطوة تعد تحولا كبيرا في شكل البطولة الأشهر عالميا. أخبار العالمالرياضة أخبار العالم العربي أخبار العالم أخبار العال





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