FDA يعلن عن سحب كريم صيدلي لأعراض الأكزيما بسبب بكتيريا خطرة

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an urgent warning announcing the recall of a popular cream intended for treating eczema and skin inflammation sold in major stores and on the Amazon platform, after discovering it was contaminated with a dangerous type of bacteria that threatens users' lives.

أصدرت هيئة الغذاء والدواء الأمريكية ( FDA ) تحذيراً عاجلاً أعلنت بموجبه سحب كريم شهير ومخصص لعلاج الأكزيما والتهابات البشرة يُباع في المتاجر الكبرى وعلى منصة «أمازون»، وذلك بعد اكتشاف تلوثه بنوع خطير من البكتيريا يهدد حياة المستخدمين.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن الفحوصات الصحية كشفت عن تلوث المنتج ببكتيريا «المكورات العنقودية الذهبية» (Staphylococcus aureus). ورغم أن هذا النوع من البكتيريا يعيش طبيعياً على جلد الإنسان ولا يشكل خطراً في الحالات العادية، إلا أن خطورته تكمن في قدرته على اختراق الجسم عبر الجروح أو المناطق المصابة بالأمراض الجلدية المزمنة، مما قد يتسبب في التهابات موضعية حادة، أو مضاعفات داخلية خطيرة تصل إلى التهاب صمامات القلب، والعظام، أو تسمم الدم المؤدي للوفاة، لاسيما لدى فئات الأطفال وذوي المناعة الضعيفة





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FDA Recall Cream Eczema Bacteria Staphylococcus Aureus Health Inspection Antibiotics Āmazn Major Stores

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