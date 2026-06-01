France Bans Israeli Government Representatives from Defense Fair in Paris

France has barred Israeli government representatives from participating in a defense fair in Paris, citing a ban on Israeli arms companies from exhibiting advanced defense systems. The Israeli military has also issued a warning to residents of the southern district of Beirut to evacuate their homes due to potential rocket attacks from Hezbollah.

تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتسابحظرت فرنسا اليوم (الإثنين) مشاركة ممثلي الحكومة الإسرائيلية في معرض «يوروساتوري» للدفاع، المقرر إقامته في باريس خلال الشهر الجاري. وذكرت وزارة الدفاع الإسرائيلية أنها تلقت إشعاراً بحظر مشاركة ممثلي الحكومة الإسرائيلية في معرض «يوروساتوري» للدفاع، موضحة أن فرنسا منعت أيضاً شركات تصنيع الأسلحة الإسرائيلية من عرض الأنظمة الهجومية، ولن تسمح لها إلا بعرض «أنظمة ومنتجات الدفاع الجوي».

ويأتي ذلك في وقت وجّه فيه الجيش الإسرائيلي إنذاراً إلى سكان الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، داعياً إياهم إلى إخلاء منازلهم. وحث المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي أفيخاي أدرعي، في بيان نشره على حسابه في منصة «إكس» اليوم، سكان الضاحية الجنوبية على الإخلاء «حفاظاً على سلامتهم». وقال أدرعي: «إذا واصل حزب الله إطلاق القذائف الصاروخية نحو المدن والبلدات الإسرائيلية، فسيرد الجيش باستهداف أهداف في الضاحية الجنوبية»، مضيفاً: «إسرائيل لا تحارب الشعب اللبناني، وإنما تنظيم حزب الله الإرهابي»، وفق تعبيره.

وكان وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس قد أكد في وقت سابق اليوم أنه «لن يكون هناك هدوء في بيروت إذا لم يسد الهدوء في شمال إسرائيل»، مشدداً على أن مراكز قيادة حزب الله في بيروت لن تبقى خارج نطاق الاستهداف. وأوضح أن بلاده تعتزم تحويل منطقة نهر الليطاني إلى منطقة يسيطر عليها الجيش أمنياً، فيما قال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو إنه أعطى تعليماته باستهداف الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت





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