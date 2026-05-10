French passenger with Hanta virus symptoms undergoes return journey

A French passenger who appeared to be suffering from Hanta virus ended his return journey from Canary Islands.

قال رئيس الوزراء الفرنسي سيباستيان لوكورنو على منصة xeكس إنه أحد المسافرين الفرنسيين الخمسة الذين كانوا على متن سفينة سياحية تفشى فيها فيروس هانتا ظهرت عليه أعراض الإصابة بالمرض أثناء رحلته العودة إلى الوطن اليوم الأحد.

وبدأت الأحد في أحد موانئ جزيرة تينيريفي بجزر الكناري الإسبانية عملية إجلاء نحو مئة من الركاب وأفراد الطاقم من سفينة غادرت طائرات تقل مواطنين إسبان وفرنسيين بحلول الساعة الحادية عشر والنص بتوقيت غرينتش. وذكرت وزيرة الصحة الإسبانية مونيكا جارسيا أن كندا وهولندا وبريطانيا وتركيا وأيرلندا والولايات المتحدة ستنقل رعاياها أيضا بعد ذلك، على أن تقل الطائرة الهولندية أيضا ألمانا وبلجيكيين ويونانيين.

وأضافت أن طائرة من أستراليا ستنقل رعاياها إضافة إلى ركاب من نيوزيلندا ودول آسيوية أخرى غير محددة، من المقرر أن تصل غدا الإثنين وتغادر في المساء. وينتشر فيروس هانتا بشكل عام عن طريق القوارض، لكنه يمكن أن ينتقل من شخص لآخر في حالات نادرة. ورصد لأول مرة في الثاني من مايو، بعد 21 يوما من وفاة أول راكب، وذلك عندما أجرى مسؤولون صحيون في جنوب أفريقيا فحوصات لرجل بريطاني كان في العناية المركزة. ومنذ ذلك الحين، توفي راكبان آخران.





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Medical Hanta Virus Passenger Symptoms Return Journey

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