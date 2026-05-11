French President Denies Plans for Single Military Presence in Strait of Hormuz, Stresses Importance of Iran Coordination

French President Emmanuel Macron has denied reports of a planned unilateral military presence in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the need for coordination with Iran and avoiding escalation of tensions.

أكد الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، اليوم الأحد، أن بلاده لم تخطط أبداً لنشر عسكري أحادي في مضيق هرمز، وشدد على أهمية التنسيق مع إيران والامتناع عن التصعيد اللفظي.

وفي مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع نظيره الكيني ويليام روتو في نيروبي، قال ماكرون ردا على التحذيرات الإيرانية: "لم يكن الحديث أبداً عن نشر فرنسي أو فرنسي بريطاني". أوضح ماكرون أن ما تم التخطيط له هو "بعثة خاصة" بقيادة فرنسية بريطانية مشتركة، وقد جمعت حتى الآن 50 دولة ومنظمة دولية.

وأضاف أن هذه البعثة تهدف إلى الآتي: بمجرد أن تسمح الظروف بذلك، استئناف الملاحة البحرية والطرق لنقل الأسمدة والغذاء والغاز والنفط والسلع، وذلك بالتنسيق مع إيران، ومنعاً لحالات الصراع مع جميع دول المنطقة والولايات المتحدة. وشدد ماكرون على أن هذه المهمة تأتي ضمن استراتيجية دفاعية بحتة لاستعادة الثقة وستطبق فقط بعد أن تسمح الظروف، وليس أثناء العمليات العسكرية المستمرة.

جاءت تصريحات ماكرون بعد أيام من إعلان الجيش الفرنسي أن حاملة الطائرات"شارل ديغول" عبرت قناة السويس يوم 6 مايو متوجهة إلى جنوب البحر الأحمر، في خطوة وصفت بأنها تهدف إلى"تقييم البيئة التشغيلية الإقليمية تحسباً لتفعيل البعثة البحرية" المزمعة مستقبلاً. وفي سياق متصل، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع البريطانية أنها ستنشر المدمرة"إتش إم إس دراغون" في الشرق الأوسط لتكون في موقع متقدم، جاهزة للانضمام إلى هذه العملية المتعددة الجنسيات فور توفر الظروف المناسبة.

في المقابل، كان نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني كاظم غريب آبادي قد صرح في وقت سابق من اليوم بأن أي وجود لسفن فرنسية أو بريطانية في محيط مضيق هرمز تحت مزاعم حماية الملاحة هو"تصعيد للأزمة وعسكرة لممر مائي حيوي". وقال غريب آبادي: "نذكر الفرنسيين بأن إيران هي وحدها القادرة على إرساء الأمن في هرمز", سواء في وقت الحرب أو وقت السلم، وحذر من أن وجود هذه السفن لمواكبة الإجراءات الأمريكية سيواجه"برد حاسم وفوري" من القوات المسلحة الإيرانية.

يبدو أن هناك تباينا واضحا بين ما تؤكده طهران من نية فرنسا وبريطانيا لنشر قوات، وما يقوله الرئيس ماكرون من أنها مجرد استعدادات لبعثة مستقبلية تتم بالتنسيق مع إيران وليس ضدها. كما تجدر الإشارة إلى أن البعثة التي تقودها فرنسا وبريطانيا تستعد لتنفيذ مهام إزالة الألغام ومرافقة السفن، وهو ما يميزها عن الجهد العسكري الأمريكي الأكثر وضوحاً في دعم الحصار. ودعا ماكرون جميع الأطراف إلى التصرف"بهدوء ومسؤولية" و"الامتناع عن التصعيد اللفظي"





RTARABIC / 🏆 28. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strait Of Hormuz Military Presence Iran Tensions Macron Navy France Britain United States Iranian Navy Nuclear Program Military Strikes Diplomacy Defense

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mideast turmoil over US ship passages in Hormuz Strait ignites Saudi fears of Iranian retaliationThe US move sparked anxiety among Saudi officials who feared Iranian retaliation, worrying that it could escalate tensions, reignite the conflict, or trigger further attacks against regional infrastructure or allies. Saudi diplomats expressed support for cooling tensions, while emphasizing their preference for diplomatic solutions and their rights to defend themselves.

Read more »

US President Trump Says No Need for 'Project Freedom' in Strait of Hormuz, Says There Are AlternativesUS President Donald Trump has stated that he does not see the need for the 'Project Freedom' initiative, which aims to allow commercial ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. He mentioned that Pakistan had requested the US not to continue with the project. He also mentioned that the US may resume the project if things do not go smoothly. He further stated that the talks with Iran are progressing well and that the US will receive a response from Iran soon regarding a proposal to end the war.

Read more »

Why is Iran delaying its response to the new American deal? Experts believe that Iran has delayed its response to the new American deal which may hinder direct negotiations between the two sides. The New York Times reports that Washington was waiting for Iran's response to the memorandum of understanding, adding that the American proposal included easing of sanctions for a halt in uranium enrichment and the reopening of commercial routes through the Strait of Hormuz.The American offer included a memorandum of understanding consisting of 14 points outlining the conditions for negotiations to end the war. This memorandum would lead to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, cutting back Iran's nuclear program, and lifting of American sanctions. However, Iran still opposes any transportation of enriched uranium to the United States. In addition, there is a negotiation on the duration of uranium enrichment cessation, as Iran proposed a five-year temporary halt, while the United States preferred a duration up to 20 years.

Read more »

French President Macron Meets Egyptian President Sisi and People of EgyptFrench President Macron visited Egypt and met with Egyptian President Sisi and the people of Egypt. They opened the new campus of the University of Senegal, which is a prominent academic institution affiliated with the International Organization of Francophonie. The visit is part of a growing relationship between Egypt and France, which has been elevated to a strategic partnership.

Read more »

طهران تكادث الرد الأمريكي على مبادرات الحل بعدattacks on the Strait of HormuzThe US is still waiting for a response from Iran to its latest proposals to end the war, with no visible signs of movement from Tehran on a proposal that could officially end the war before the start of negotiations on contentious issues, including the Iranian nuclear program. President Trump expects to receive a response from Iran shortly on a draft agreement aimed at ending the war, but Tehran remains eager to reach an agreement. The Israeli official also mentioned that Trump confirmed to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu that the US would not make any concessions in the negotiations with Iran regarding uranium enrichment in the ongoing talks, but Israel is preparing for all scenarios.

Read more »

Trump Accuses Iran of Killing 42,000 Protesters, Calls Obama Weak LeaderUS President Donald Trump accuses Iran of killing 42,000 protesters and calls former President Barack Obama a weak leader. He also mentions a possible agreement between Iran and the US to stop the war in Iran for 30 days and end the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »