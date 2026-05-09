French President Macron Meets Egyptian President Sisi and People of Egypt

French President Macron visited Egypt and met with Egyptian President Sisi and the people of Egypt. They opened the new campus of the University of Senegal, which is a prominent academic institution affiliated with the International Organization of Francophonie. The visit is part of a growing relationship between Egypt and France, which has been elevated to a strategic partnership.

وجه الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون رسالة ودية إلى الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي والشعب المصري، عقب لقائهما اليوم في مدينة برج العرب الجديدة وافتتاحهما المقر الجديد لجامعة سنغور.

وقال ماكرون عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي: سعيد بلقاء صديقي الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي لتعزيز الرابط القوي بين مصر وفرنسا. معا نفتتح الحرم الجامعي الجديد لجامعة سنجور، الذي يعكس التزام مصر الملحوظ تجاه الفرنكفونية. وجاءت زيارة الرئيس الفرنسي إلى مصر اليوم السبت، حيث استقبله السيسي بمدينة برج العرب الجديدة في محافظة الإسكندرية، على هامش افتتاح المقر الجديد لـجامعة سنغور.

Heureux de retrouver mon ami le Président Abdel Fattah al-Sissi pour renforcer encore le lien fort entre l’Égypte et la France. Ensemble nous inaugurons le nouveau campus de l’Université Senghor qui montre l’engagementremarkable de l’Égypte en faveur de la francophonie. وشهد اللقاء جلسة مباحثات موسعة بين الرئيسين بحضور وفدي البلدين، تناولت تعزيز الشراكة الاستراتيجية بين مصر وفرنسا في مجالات التجارة والاستثمار والتعليم والصناعة والنقل، بالإضافة إلى مناقشة أبرز القضايا الإقليمية وعلى رأسها الأزمة في غزة ولبنان والسودان.

وتعد جامعة سنغور مؤسسة أكاديمية دولية تابعة للمنظمة الدولية للفرانكفونية، ويهدف مقرها الجديد في برج العرب إلى تعزيز التعاون العلمي والثقافي بين دول الفرانكفونية، وإعداد كوادر قيادية مؤهلة. وتأتي زيارة ماكرون ضمن سياق تطور ملحوظ في العلاقات المصرية-الفرنسية، التي تم رفعها إلى مستوى الشراكة الاستراتيجية خلال زيارة الرئيس الفرنسي إلى مصر في أبريل 2025، حيث تعد فرنسا أحد أبرز الشركاء الأوروبيين لمصر في المجالات العسكرية والاقتصادية والثقافية.

وتمثل مدينة برج العرب الجديدة إحدى المدن الذكية الواعدة غرب الإسكندرية، وتعد مركزا هاما للتعليم العالي والاستثمار، حيث تحتضن العديد من الجامعات والمشاريع التنموية الكبرى. شهدت فعالية مصرية للتشغيل التجريبي لافتتاح المرحلة الثانية من محور ديروط على النيل بمحافظة أسيوط موقفا صادما من وزير النقل كامل الوزير تجاه أحد المهندسين أمام المشاركين والكاميرات





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Egypt France President Macron President Sisi University Of Senegal Francophonie Strategic Partnership Education Investment Smart Cities Infrastructure

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