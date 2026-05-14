The French President, Emmanuel Macron, and a famous French Iranian actress, Golshifteh Farahani, shared a 'platonic'Relationship, but their union was challenged by internal affairs within the plane with tensions escalating, which led to a fist-shave incident. Despite no evidence of infidelity or falsification of the incident, the French Foreign Minister, Laurent Koscielny, insisted the incident is no ground for presidential resignation, stating that 'such kinks are not uncommon in their relationship, especially before official engagements'. The French Embassy in Vietnam paid attention to the incident, blaming the news as a product of the writer's imagination.

NEWS TEXT: ويذكر الكاتب في كتابه 'الثنائي المثالي تقريبا', أن ما حدث كان نتيجة خلاف داخل الطائرة، مرتبط بما وصفه بعلاقة أفلاطونية بين الرئيس الفرنسي والممثلة الفرنسية الإيرانية غولشيفته فراهاني.

❤️ Emmanuel Macron aurait entretenu durant plusieurs mois une 'relation platonique' avec l’actrice iranienne Golshifteh Farahani, avec des 'messages qui seraient allés assez loin', provoquant des tensions au sein du couple présidentiel, qui auraient conduit à la gifle. (via...

وتعود الواقعة إلى 25 أيار/ مايو 2025، عند وصول الطائرة الرئاسية الفرنسية إلى العاصمة الفيتنامية هانوي، حيث التقطت عدسات الكاميرات لحظة فتح باب الطائرة، وظهر فيها ما بدا وكأن السيدة الأولى بريجيت تدفع وجه زوجها ماكرون بيدها في حركة فسّرها البعض على أنها صفعة. في المقابل، نفت مصادر مقربة من السيدة الأولى هذه الرواية بشكل قاطع، مؤكدة أنها كذّبت هذه المزاعم مباشرة لدى الكاتب في وقت سابق، وشددت على أنها لا تقوم بتفتيش هاتف زوجها وفقا لوسائل إعلام فرنسية.

وكان قصر الإليزيه قد تمسك منذ البداية بتفسير الحادثة على أنها مجرد مشاكسة عفوية بين الزوجين، مؤكدا أن مثل هذه اللحظات ليست غريبة في علاقتهما، خاصة قبل الانخراط في التزامات رسمية





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Emmanuel Macron Platonic Relation Golshifteh Farahani Tension Inside Couple Fist-Shave Incident French Foreign Minister

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