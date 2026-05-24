French Tightening Grip on "Islamist" Groups

French judicial authorities have banned a conference organized by the Muslim Brotherhood, deepening the negative portrayal of the group and the crackdown on alleged Islamist activities in Western countries, according to Egyptian security sources.

تضييق فرنسي جديد على «الإخوان» يعمق الحصار الغربي للتنظيمجاء قرار القضاء الفرنسي بحظر إقامة مؤتمر يتبع «جماعة الإخوان المسلمين» في مدينة نانت تعميقاً للحصار الغربي على التنظيم المحظور في عدد من الدول، وهو ما عدَّه خبراء ومحللون مصريون تطوراً مهماً في مسار حظر أنشطة (الإخوان) في الغرب.

وقد رفضت المحكمة الإدارية في نانت طعناً تقدم به منظمو مؤتمر «لقاء المسلمين في الغرب»، وأيدت قرار محافظة لوار - أتلانتيك ووزارة الداخلية بحظر المؤتمر الذي كان مقرراً عقده يومَي 23 و24 مايو (أيار) 2026 في مسجد السلام بحي مالاكوف في مدينة نانت. ووصف رئيس الوزراء الفرنسي سيباستيان لوكورنو قرار محكمة مدينة نانت بأنه خطوة مهمة في مواجهة تسلل (جماعة الإخوان المسلمين)





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French Police Muslim Brotherhood Islamist Islamist Activity Islamist Political Party In France Islamist Organizations Islamists In France Islamist Attacks Islamist Terrorism Islamist Violence Islamist Governments Muslim Brotherhood Conference Political Cracksdown On Islamist ఉ Salafism Extremists Islamists In Europe Islamist Underground Islamist Networks Islamists In Western Countries Islamists In French

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