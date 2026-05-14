Foxconn Hack: Largest iPhone and Nvidia Chip Maker Targeted in Major Cyber Attack

The world's technology sector woke up to one of the most severe cyber attacks on global supply chains when a mysterious hacking group, known as Nitrogen, claimed to have successfully infiltrated Foxconn, the world's largest iPhone and Nvidia chip manufacturer. The group, which boasted of stealing over 11 million sensitive files from Foxconn's servers, not only encrypted the data but also started publishing technical blueprints and operational documents on the dark web, a double extortion tactic aimed at forcing the Taiwanese giant to pay a hefty ransom.

14 مايو 2026 - 14:21 | آخر تحديث 14 مايو 2026 - 14:21استيقظ قطاع التكنولوجيا العالمي على وقع واحدة من أخطر الهجمات السيبرانية التي ضربت سلسلة التوريد العالمية، بعدما أعلنت مجموعة قرصنة غامضة عن اختراق منشآت شركة Foxconn ، المصنع الأكبر لهواتف "أيفون" ومعالجات "إنفيديا".

المفاجأة الصادمة فجرتها مجموعة تُدعى "Nitrogen", حيث زعمت نجاحها في سرقة أكثر من 11 مليون ملف حساس من خوادم الشركة. ولم تكتفِ المجموعة بتشفير البيانات، بل بدأت بنشر عينات من المخططات التقنية والوثائق التشغيلية على "الإنترنت المظلم". وتكمن خطورة هذه الحادثة في كون "فوكسكون" هي الصندوق الأسود لشركات مثل Apple وNvidia وGoogle. وأي اختراق لبياناتها قد يعني وصول القراصنة إلى تصاميم المنتجات القادمة، ومخططات الرقائق الإلكترونية الأكثر تطوراً في العالم، مما قد يقلب موازين المنافسة التكنولوجية بين الدول والشركات الكبرى.

بينما أكدت فوكسكون تعرض بعض منشآتها في أمريكا الشمالية ل"اضطراب", إلا أنها التزمت الحذر بشأن حجم البيانات المسربة. في المقابل، يراقب عمالقة "وادي السيليكون" الوضع بقلق شديد، وسط تساؤلات حول ما إذا كان القراصنة يمتلكون بالفعل "مفاتيح" أحدث الابتكارات التقنية التي لم تُطرح بعد في الأسواق. خبراء الأمن السيبراني يرون أن هذا الهجوم ليس مجرد عملية ابتزاز مالي، بل هو جزء من "حرب خفية" تستهدف عصب الصناعة التكنولوجية.

فهل تنجح فوكسكون في احتواء الكارثة، أم أن مخططات أجهزتنا القادمة باتت بالفعل في أيدي القراصنة





OKAZ_online / 🏆 17. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Foxconn Iphone Nvidia Cyber Attack Supply Chains Dark Web Encryption Extortion Intellectual Property Competitive Advantage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Saudi-British condemn Iran proxy attack on Kuwait, stress importance of Gulf traffic freedom and rejection of using straits for political or economic pressureSaudi Arabia and the UK have stressed the importance of ensuring freedom of Gulf traffic and rejecting using the Strait of Hormuz for political or economic pressure, following Iran's proxy attack on Kuwait. They also pledged to work together to restore stability and security in the region.

Read more »

Large Group of Israeli Settlers Invade Palestinian Community in Northern West Bank, Attack Another Settlement, Heavy Military Presence in Jerusalem's EastCovering news of thousands of Israeli settlers invading a Palestinian community in northern West Bank, attacking another settlement, and the heavy military presence in Jerusalem's east.

Read more »

British PM Plans Bill to Shield Against Foreign Proxies and Clampdown on TerrorismThe UK government is planning a bill to strengthen its ability to investigate and prosecute proxies operating on behalf of hostile foreign powers, following a series of attacks targeted at the Jewish community in Britain and other anti-Semitic incidents. The new bill is expected to target organizations and agents funded by hostile foreign powers, including Iran.

Read more »

Israel strikes Lebanon, killing 33, injuring 31, as tensions rise ahead of US-brokered talksIsraeli airstrikes on Lebanon have resulted in the death of 33 people and the injury of 31 others, according to a report by Al-Anadolu. The attacks, which targeted residential areas and vehicles, occurred in a series of 79 incidents, including aerial bombardments and artillery strikes. The escalation comes ahead of the third round of talks between Lebanon and Israel, scheduled to take place in Washington.

Read more »

Koreans say Iran unlikely suspect in ship attackThe ship, Namu, owned by Hyundai Merchant Marine, a South Korean shipping company, suffered injuries in the incident on May 4.

Read more »

Saudi Arabia's Data Centers: A New Era of AI and TechnologyThe news text highlights the rapid growth and development of data centers in Saudi Arabia, with a focus on the role of AI and technology in shaping the country's future. It also mentions the partnership between Humain, Aramco, and NVIDIA, as well as the strategic investments in AI and data centers.

Read more »