Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images, CNN - Before a year ago, Dan Thompson, the founder of one of the AI-driven tech companies, claimed to have launched a country governed by artificial intelligence on an island in the heart of Asia. After 12 months, despite his claim that thousands of people had already signed up to become citizens, he is not entirely convinced that everything will end well. The island, named Sensay after his AI company, was declared a mysterious state and was governed by a council of AI-driven robots inspired by historical figures, including Winston Churchill, Eleanor Roosevelt, Nelson Mandela, Leonardo da Vinci, Mahatma Gandhi, and more. The island opened up for applications to become residents, and Thompson said that if anyone starts to possess weapons and attack the neighboring islands, it would be a bad situation. He added, "I believe that is highly unlikely." Despite the island not being recognized as a legal country and still being questioned about its ability to create a functional government, the experiment has sparked interesting questions and seems to be attracting attention.

CNN - قبل عام، ادّعى مؤسس إحدى شركات التكنولوجيا دان تومسون، أنه أطلق دولة تُدار بالذكاء الاصطناعي على جزيرة استوائية في قلب آسيا. وبعد مرور 12 شهرًا، ورغم قوله إن آلاف الأشخاص قد سجّلوا بالفعل ليصبحوا مواطنين في تجربته، فإنه ليس مقتنعًا تمامًا بأن الأمور ستنتهي بشكل جيد.

الخلابة في الفلبين عام 2025. وأطلق عليها اسم شركته للذكاء الاصطناعي "Sensay", وأعلنها دولة مجهرية، وعيّن مجلسًا من روبوتات مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي مستوحاة من قادة تاريخيين لإدارتها، من بينهم وينستون تشرشل، وإليانور روزفلت، ونيلسون مانديلا، وليوناردو دا فينشي، وموهانداس كرمشاند غاندي، ثم فتح باب التقديم للإقامة فيها. وقال لـ CNN: "إذا بدأت في امتلاك أسلحة ومهاجمة الجزر المجاورة، فسيكون ذلك وضعًا سيئًا". قبل أن يضيف: "أعتقد أن هذا أمر غير مرجّح للغاية".

رغم أن جزيرة "Sensay" لن تحظى بأي اعتراف قانوني كدولة، ولا تزال قدرتها على إنشاء حكومة فعّالة موضع تساؤل، إلا أن التجربة تثير أسئلة مثيرة للاهتمام ويبدو أنها تجذب الانتباه





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AI-Driven Island Dan Thompson Winston Churchill Eleanor Roosevelt Nelson Mandela Leonardo Da Vinci Mahatma Gandhi AI-Driven Robots AI-Governed Island AI-Driven Council AI-Driven Government AI-Driven Island Council AI-Driven Island Government AI-Driven Island Council And Government AI-Driven Island Council Government And Residents AI-Driven Island Council Government Residents And Applications AI-Driven Island Council Government Residents And Applications To Become Residents AI-Driven Island Council Government Residents Applications To Become Residents And Weapons Possession AI-Driven Island Council Government Residents Applications To Become Residents Weapons Possession And Attack

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