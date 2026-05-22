Former Al Jazeera Arabic News Anchor Archulu Ayman al-Sahli inspires Brampton Muslim community

Archulu Ayman al-Sahli is a former Al Jazeera Arabic News Anchor and he has inspired Brampton Muslim community to stop from showing links between Islam and terrorist groups.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%AA%D8%AD%D8%AF%D8%A9%E2%80%8B/5276245-%D9%85%D8%AD%D9%83%D9%85%D8%A9-%D8%A3%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%B1%D9%83%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%AA%D8%B1%D9%81%D8%B6-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%AA%D8%A6%D9%86%D8%A7%D9%81-%D8%AD%D9%83%D9%85-%D8%A3%D8%AA%D8%A7%D8%AD-%D8%A5%D8%B9%D8%A7%D8%AF%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AA%D9%82%D8%A7%D9%84-%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%B4%D8%B7-%D9%85%D8%A4%D9%8A%D8%AFالناشط محمود خليل خريج جامعة كولومبيا يتحدث بعد إطلاق سراحه من مركز احتجاز الهجرة الفيدرالي في يونيو 2025 (أ.





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Al Jazeera Arabic News Anchor Brampton Muslim Community Islam And Terrorist Groups

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