The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Saudi Arabia has issued a warning to food establishments in Mecca and Medina, particularly those operating during the Hajj season, about the importance of adhering to three main guidelines, including obtaining necessary technical permits, complying with the permitted establishment limits, and not reopening closed establishments without formal approval. The FDA aims to strengthen food safety and consumer trust by enforcing these regulations. Violating these rules can expose businesses to severe penalties, including fines of up to 10 million Saudi riyals, mandatory cessation of food business activities for up to 180 days, and cancellation or suspension of permits for varying durations.

شددت هيئة الغذاء والدواء على جميع المنشآت الغذائية، ولا سيما الواقعة في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة أو التي تُعنى بخدمة موسم الحج، على أهمية الالتزام بـ3 ضوابط رئيسية، تشمل: الحصول على التراخيص الفنية اللازمة، والتقيد بحدود المنشأة المرخصة، وعدم إعادة فتح المنشآت المغلقة دون موافقة رسمية.

ويأتي ذلك ضمن جهود الهيئة الرامية إلى تعزيز سلامة الغذاء ومأمونيته، وترسيخ ثقة المستهلك وأصحاب الأعمال في المنظومة الرقابية. بخصوص الخطاب الذي تلقاه اتحاد الغرف السعودية، فإنه يُمنع تداول الأغذية أو ممارسة أنشطة التصنيع والتخزين دون الحصول على الترخيص الفني المعتمد من الهيئة. كما يتوجب على المنشآت الالتزام بعدم تخزين أي منتجات خارج حدود المنشأة المرخصة نظاماً، بالإضافة إلى حظر إعادة تشغيل المنشآت التي تم إغلاقها من قِبل الجهات الرقابية قبل استكمال المتطلبات النظامية، والحصول على موافقة رسمية من الهيئة.

أكدت هيئة الغذاء والدواء أن مخالفة هذه الأنظمة تُعرّض المنشآت للعقوبات المنصوص عليها، التي تشمل فرض غرامات مالية تصل إلى 10 ملايين ريال، ومنع ممارسة النشاط الغذائي لمدة تصل إلى 180 يوماً، إلى جانب تعليق الترخيص لمدة قد تصل إلى عام كامل أو إلغائه نهائياً. في إطار استعداداتها لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم الحج، أوضحت الهيئة أنها سخّرت فريقاً فنياً متكاملاً، يعمل على مدى الساعة، لتغطية مختلف المسارات الرقابية، بدءاً من منافذ الدخول البرية والبحرية والجوية، مروراً بإحكام الرقابة على Produtos الواردة عبر الشحن الجوي والتابعة لبعثات الحجاج من خلال نقاط التفتيش في مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي في جدة، ومطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بالمدينة المنورة.

كما كثفت الهيئة أعمال الرقابة على المنشآت الغذائية والدوائية، بالإضافة إلى منشآت الأجهزة والمستلزمات الطبية الخاضعة لإشرافها. وفي سياق استعداداتها الاستباقية المستمرة منذ شهر شعبان وحتى شوال، نفذت الهيئة أكثر من 1400 زيارة تفتيشية، شملت مصانع ومستودعات الأغذية والأدوية، ومنشآت الأجهزة والمستلزمات الطبية، بهدف التحقق من سلامة سلاسل الإمداد، وضمان جاهزيتها قبل اكتمال توافد ضيوف الرحمن





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