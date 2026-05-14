Finance Minister of Saudi Arabia Heads Virtual Delegation to GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee Meeting

The Minister of Finance, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, virtually headed today the delegation of the Kingdom participating in the 125th meeting of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Finance and National Economy of the Kingdom of Bahrain - the current session's president - Sheikh Salman Al Khalifa, with the participation of the finance ministers of the GCC countries and the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

14 مايو 2026 - 18:33 | آخر تحديث 14 مايو 2026 - 18:33رأس وزير المالية محمد بن عبدالله الجدعان، افتراضيًا اليوم، وفد المملكة المشارك في الاجتماع الـ125 للجنة التعاون المالي والاقتصادي لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.

وعُقد الاجتماع برئاسة وزير المالية والاقتصاد الوطني في مملكة البحرين -رئيس الدورة الحالية- الشيخ سلمان آل خليفة، ومشاركة وزراء المالية بدول المجلس والأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية. واستعرض الوزراء خلال الاجتماع العديد من الموضوعات المتعلقة بتعزيز التعاون المالي والاقتصادي بين دول المجلس، ومتابعة المستجدات لتحقيق ذلك.

وفي هذا الإطار، جرى مناقشة مستوى التقدم في استكمال متطلبات قيام الاتحاد الجمركي لدول المجلس، واعتماد خطة عمل لجنة السوق الخليجية المشتركة (2026-2028م)، والدليل الاسترشادي لمشاركة دول مجلس التعاون في الفعاليات الدولية المهمة، كما تناول الاجتماع التطورات التي تشهدها المنطقة وتداعياتها على دول المجلس، وسبل تعزيز التنسيق المشترك في التعامل معها





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Finance Minister Saudi Arabia GCC Financial And Economic Cooperation Committee Meeting Union Market Joint International Events

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