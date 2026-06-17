Filler Movement Inside Face: Study Reveals Patterns of Migration

A new scientific study has shed light on the movement of fillers inside the face, revealing that they can indeed migrate and travel to different areas of the face. However, this migration is not random but follows specific, predictable pathways. The study, led by Dr. Leonine Shilkhe and published in the Dermatologic Surgery journal in April 2026, is one of the largest studies to track the fate of fillers after injection into facial tissues.

هل يبقى الفيلر في مكانه بعد الحقن أم ينتقل إلى مناطق أخرى من الوجه؟ سؤال أثار جدلاً واسعاً خلال السنوات الأخيرة، بين من يرى أن ‘هجرة الفيلر’ مجرد مبالغة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، ومن يؤكد أنها حقيقة مثبتة.

واليوم، تقدم دراسة علمية حديثة إجابة أكثر دقة: الفيلر يمكن أن يمتد ويهاجر بالفعل داخل الوجه، لكن هذه الهجرة لا تحدث بصورة عشوائية، بل تتبع مسارات تشريحية محددة يمكن التنبؤ بها. الدراسة، التي قادتها الباحثة الدكتورة ليوني شيلكه ونُشرت في مجلة Dermatologic Surgery في أبريل 2026، تعد من أكبر الدراسات التي تتبعت مصير الفيلر بعد حقنه داخل أنسجة الوجه





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Filler Migration Face Study Dr. Leonine Shilkhe

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