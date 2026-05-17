Fezzbol News: Venezuelan Industry Minister Alex Saab Transferred to US for Second Time

The Venezuelan government announced on Saturday that former Industry Minister Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman, was transferred to the US for the second time, following investigations into allegations of corruption and money laundering. Saab, a close ally of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, had been involved in a wide network of importing goods for the Venezuelan government, particularly in the subsidized food program, which faced allegations of corruption.

أعلنت السلطات في فنزويلا السبت، ترحيل وزير الصناعة الفنزويلي السابق أليكس صعب إلى الولايات المتحدة للمرة الثانية، تنفيذاً لإجراءات مرتبطة باتهامات فساد وغسل أموال تلاحقه هناك.

رجل الأعمال الكولومبي أليكس صعب مع الرئيس الفنزويلي السابق نيكولاس مادورو خلال فعالية في كاراكاس، فنزويلا، 23 يناير/كانون الثاني 2024. وقالت إدارة الهجرة الفنزويلية في بيان، إنها رحّلت "المواطن الكولومبي أليكس نعيم صعب موران" في 16 مايو/أيار 2026، مشيرة إلى أن قرار الترحيل جاء بسبب "تورطه بجرائم مختلفة في الولايات المتحدة".

ويُعدّ أليكس صعب من أبرز المقربين من الرئيس الفنزويلي الذي اعتقلته الولايات المتحدة نيكولاس مادورو، إذ برز نفوذه خلال السنوات الأخيرة من حكم هوغو تشافيز، قبل أن يتولى إدارة شبكة واسعة لاستيراد السلع لصالح الحكومة الفنزويلية، خاصة ضمن برنامج المواد الغذائية المدعومة الذي واجه اتهامات بالفساد. وكان صعب اعتُقل لأول مرة في الرأس الأخضر عام 2020، قبل تسليمه إلى الولايات المتحدة في العام التالي، ثم أُطلق سراحه عام 2023 ضمن صفقة تبادل أسرى مع فنزويلا.7 قتلى و100 هجوم إسرائيلي على لبنان رغم الهدنة..

وحزب الله يُهاجم مواقع عسكريةمن أكبر الهجمات.. روسيا تعلن إسقاط أكثر 556 مسيّرة فوق 14 منطقةإيران تعلن آلية جديدة لتنظيم المرور عبر مضيق هرمز وحصره في "المتعاونين" معهاوفي العام التالي، عيّنه مادورو وزيراً للصناعة، إلا أن الرئيسة بالوكالة ديلسي رودريغيز أقالته من جميع مناصبه عقب اعتقال مادورو في كراكاس في يناير/كانون الثاني الماضي. ورغم أن الدستور الفنزويلي يحظر تسليم المواطنين إلى دول أخرى، اعتبرت السلطات صعب مواطناً كولومبياً، ما أتاح تنفيذ قرار ترحيله إلى الولايات المتحدة حيث يواجه ملاحقات قضائية





TRTArabi / 🏆 9. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Venezuela Alex Saab Colombian Businessman Corruption Money Laundering Nicolas Maduro Subsidized Food Program

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