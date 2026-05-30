Federal Judge Orders Removal of Trump's Name from Kennedy Center in Washington

A federal judge in the United States ordered the removal of President Donald Trump's name from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., stating that changing the official name of the center requires congressional approval, not a single decision by the board of directors. The judge also ordered the removal of all Trump-related signage and the removal of any reference to 'Trump Kennedy Center' from official materials within 14 days.

أمر قاض فيدرالي أميركي، الجمعة، بإزالة اسم الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب من مركز كنيدي للفنون المسرحية في واشنطن، مؤكدا أن تغيير الاسم الرسمي للمركز لا يمكن أن يتم بقرار أحادي من مجلس الإدارة، بل يتطلب موافقة الكونغرس.

مطالبة بإزالة جميع اللافتات التي تحمل اسم ترامب، إضافة إلى حذف أي إشارة إلى 'مركز ترامب كنيدي' من المواد الرسمية خلال 14 يوما. وأوضح كوبر في حيثيات الحكم أن 'القانون الأساسي لمركز كنيدي ينص بوضوح على أن يحمل المركز اسم الرئيس جون إف. كنيدي، ولا يمكن منحه أي اسم رسمي آخر أو تحويله إلى نصب تذكاري عام بقرار منفرد من مجلس الإدارة'.

وذكر القاضي أن المحكمة لا تسعى إلى التدخل في طريقة إدارة المركز أو فرض آلية تشغيل محددة، سواء تعلق الأمر بخطط البناء أو الإغلاق أو غيرها من القرارات الإدارية. وجاء الحكم على خلفية دعوى قضائية رفعتها النائبة الديمقراطية عن ولاية أوهايو جويس بيتي، وهي عضو في مجلس إدارة مركز كنيدي بحكم منصبها في الكونغرس





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