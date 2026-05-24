East Rafidia Residents Struggle with Weak and Intermittent Mobile Network

A growing number of residents in the eastern part of Rafidia province are facing persistent issues with weak and intermittent mobile network connectivity, affecting their daily lives, education, and services. The situation has led to calls for immediate intervention from telecom companies and relevant authorities.

في زمن أصبحت فيه شبكة الجوال شريانًا أساسيًا للحياة اليومية، لا يزال أهالي شرق محافظة أحد رفيدة يعيشون معاناة مستمرة مع ضعف الشبكة وانقطاعها المتكرر، وسط مطالبات متزايدة لشركات الاتصالات والجهات المعنية بالتدخل العاجل لإنهاء أزمة باتت تؤثر على تفاصيل حياتهم اليومية والتعليمية والخدمية.

وعبّر عدد من المواطنين في الأحياء والمخططات السكنية والقرى الواقعة شرق المحافظة عن استيائهم من تردي خدمات الاتصالات، مؤكدين أن ضعف الشبكة أعاق إنجاز معاملاتهم الإلكترونية، وأثر على قدرة الطلاب والطالبات في مختلف المراحل الدراسية على الدخول إلى منصة «مدرستي»، والمنصات الجامعية، فضلًا عن صعوبة التواصل اليومي مع الآخرين. وفي خطوة تعكس حجم المعاناة وحرص الأهالي على إيجاد حلول عاجلة، أعلن سعد بن زابن الشواطي تبرعه بقطعة أرض يملكها بصك شرعي لمدة خمس سنوات مجانًا، بهدف إنشاء برج جوال يخدم آلاف السكان والمتنزهين في شرق أحد رفيدة، مطالبًا شركات الاتصالات بسرعة التجاوب مع مطالب الأهالي التي وصفها بالمستمرة منذ سنوات.

وأوضح الشواطي أن السكان يضطرون يوميًا لقطع مسافات طويلة بحثًا عن تغطية تُمكّنهم من إنجاز معاملاتهم الحكومية والبنكية والإلكترونية، في ظل غياب حلول عملية للمشكلة. من جهته، أشار هادي الشواطي إلى أن المنطقة تقع على الطريق الرابط بين محافظتي أحد رفيدة وسراة عبيدة، وتشهد كثافة سكانية، إضافة إلى توافد أعداد كبيرة من المتنزهين إلى متنزه جوف آل الشواط، مؤكدًا أن ضعف الشبكة في منطقة بهذا النشاط السكاني والسياحي يثير تساؤلات واسعة حول أسباب غياب أبراج الاتصالات.

بدوره، طالب تركي بن سعد شركات الاتصالات بتنفيذ زيارات ميدانية للوقوف على حجم المعاناة على أرض الواقع، مؤكدًا أن ضعف الشبكة تسبب في تسجيل بعض الطلاب والطالبات ضمن الغياب بسبب تعذر دخولهم إلى منصة «مدرستي»، ما أثر على انتظامهم الدراسي وتفاعلهم مع العملية التعليمية





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Mobile Network Weak Connectivity Intermittent Connectivity East Rafidia Rafidia Province Saddam Bin Zaban Al Shawaati Haidi Shawaati Turki Bin Saad Mobile Tower Tower Construction Network Coverage Network Infrastructure Network Quality

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