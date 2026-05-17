East Asia Trade Crisis Deepens, as New Trade Routes Emerge

The trade crisis in the Middle East is experiencing unprecedented logistical turmoil, with the trans-border foot-passages across Saudi Arabia, UAE and Iraq serving as a substitute for the entire closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

تابع آخر الأخبار على واتساب دخلت تجارة الشرق الأوسط مرحلة اضطراب لوجستي غير مسبوقة، مع تحوّل 'الجسور البرية' عبر السعودية والإمارات والعراق إلى شريان بديل لتعويض الإغلاق شبه الكامل لمضيق هرمز.

يأتي ذلك فيما تواجه شركات الشحن العالمية تكدسات حادة وقفزات قياسية في التكاليف، وسط استمرار اضطراباتوبينما طريقنت شركات الملاحة خلال الأسابيع الماضية على استئناف تدريجي للعبور عبر المضيق، تكشف التطورات الأخيرة أن الأزمة ترسخ تحولات أعمق في أنماط التجارة الإقليمية، مع انتقال جزء متزايد من حركة البضائع من البحر إلى البر، رغم محدودية الطاقة الاستيعابية للشاحنات والبنية التحتية اللوجستية





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East Asia Trade Crisis Trans-Border Foot-Passages Saudi Arabia UAE Iraq

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