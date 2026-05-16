Expert Opinions on Ronaldo's Role in National Team

The article discusses the role of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese national team captain, in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in the United States. The coach, Roberto Martinez, emphasizes that Ronaldo's performance and current level are the main factors in his selection, similar to other players. He also highlights Ronaldo's exceptional skills, such as his exceptional dribbling, goal-scoring abilities, and ability to create space for his teammates.

قال روبرتو مارتينيز مدرب منتخب البرتغال إن عمر كريستيانو رونالدو البالغ 41 عاما مجرد رقم مؤكدا أن تقييم قائد الفريق يعتمد على مستواه الحالي وبالمعايير نفسها التي تُطبق على بقية اللاعبين.

للمرة السادسة، مع انطلاق النسخة المقبلة في أميركا الشمالية بعد أقل من شهر، وهو إنجاز استثنائي حتى بمعايير لاعب أعاد رسم تاريخ الأرقام القياسية في كرة القدم. رونالدو أفضل هداف في تاريخ كرة القدم الدولية برصيد 143 هدفا في الانضمام للتشكيلة، بل حول الدور الذي ينبغي أن يؤديه في بطولة تحسمها التفاصيل الدقيقة. وبالنسبة لمارتينيز، يبقى المعيار واضحا وبسيطا وهو الأداء، حيث قال: العمر مجرد رقم.

في المنتخب الوطني نقيّم ما يحدث يوميا، ونتخذ قراراتنا بناء على الحاضر، من دون النظر أبعد من المباراة التالية. وعن كيفية توظيف رونالدو في ظل طبيعة كرة القدم الحديثة، التي تتسم بكثرة التبديلات والتغييرات التكتيكية وإمكانية امتداد المباريات إلى وقت إضافي وركلات الترجيح، أوضح: لدينا الآن خمسة تبديلات. كأنك تمتلك فريقا يبدأ المباراة وآخر ينهيها، ولا فارق بينهما. هناك أدوار مختلفة، وكريستيانو دائما ما يتقبل دوره.

ولا يزال الجدل قائما بشأن مدى استعداد رونالدو للعب دور أقل بروزا منذ كأس العالم 2022، حين استبعده المدرب السابق فرناندو سانتوس من التشكيلة الأساسية أمام سويسرا. لكن مارتينيز رفض المقارنات، مشيرا إلى أن السياق يتغير، فيما تبقى الجدارة هي الفيصل، مضيفا: في المنتخب الوطني، جميع اللاعبين سواسية. من يؤدي دوره بإتقان ويسهم في فوز الفريق تكون فرصته في اللعب أكبر. الأمر بهذه البساطة.

وأكد المدرب أن رونالدو يمثل أكثر من مجرد حضور رمزي، مستشهدا بتسجيله 25 هدفا في 30 مباراة تحت قيادته، إلى جانب أدواره التكتيكية المؤثرة. ووصف مارتينيز رونالدو قائلا: إنه لاعب استثنائي في تحركاته، في انطلاقاته، وفي فتح المساحات واختراق الدفاعات. يتمتع بانضباط كبير في تمركزه وينفذ الأفكار الهجومية بدقة، ما يمنحه فرص التسجيل، وفي الوقت نفسه يخلق مساحات لزملائه.

وشدد مارتينيز على أن النقاش حول رونالدو يجب أن ينطلق من الأداء والبيانات، لا من عامل العمر، مشيرا إلى أن استمراريته تستند إلى عقلية من طراز رفيع ورغبة متواصلة في التطور. ووفق مارتينيز فإن هذا الشغف يجعل رونالدو العنصر المحوري في غرفة الملابس، قائدا يجسد معنى تمثيل المنتخب. ويدرك مارتينيز أن الجدل حول رونالدو لن يتوقف، قائلا إن لكل سائق تاكسي آراء بشأنه، حتى من دون متابعة مستواه مؤخرا. واختتم مارتينيز تصريحاته قائلا: مهمتي هي تحليل المعطيات واختيار الفريق. اللاعبون يشاركون دائما بناء على الجدارة، وهذا هو المعيار الوحيد





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Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese National Team FIFA World Cup United States Coach Roberto Martinez Performance Current Level Selection Skills Dribbling Goal-Scoring Abilities Space Creation

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