Exhibition of a Rare Qur'an Manuscript in the Qur'an Museum in Haaare Cultural District

The Qur'an Museum in the Haaare Cultural District is showcasing a unique and valuable artifact that embodies the devotion of Muslims to the Holy Quran throughout history. This manuscript, composed of 60 pages, contains a complete chapter of the Quran written in elegant handwriting with high-quality printing by the Tunisian publishing house, Dār al-Ḥikmah. The manuscript was initially gifted to King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud by Habib Bourguiba and later became part of the collection of King Faisal Islamic Research and Studies Center. This rare artifact highlights the historical and cultural significance of the Quran and the meticulous care taken in its transcription and printing.

2026-05-10T07:29:52.857Z يعرض متحف القرآن الكريم في حي حراء الثقافي مصحفًا نادرًا مكونًا من 60 صفحة، تحتوي كل صفحة على حزب كامل مكتوب بخط اليد بدقة فنية عالية وطُبع في الدار التونسية للنشر، وقد أُهدي أصلًا للملك فيصل بن عبدالعزيز من الحبيب بورقيبة الابن وأُدرج لاحقًا ضمن مقتنيات مركز الملك فيصل للبحوث والدراسات الإسلامية....

يحتضن متحف القرآن الكريم في حي حراء الثقافي أحد المعروضات النادرة والقيّمة التي تجسد عناية المسلمين بكتاب الله تعالى عبر العصور، يتمثل في مصحف فريد مكوّن من (60) صفحة، تحتوي كل صفحة منه على حزب كامل من القرآن الكريم، كُتب بخط اليد بعناية ودقة فنية عالية، وطُبع بواسطة الدار التونسية للنشر. ويُعد هذا المصحف من القطع المميزة التي تستوقف زوار المتحف بما يحمله من قيمة تاريخية وثقافية وفنية، إذ أُهدي إلى الملك فيصل بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -رحمه الله- من الحبيب بورقيبة الابن، ليصبح لاحقًا ضمن مقتنيات مركز الملك فيصل للبحوث والدراسات الإسلامية، التي تسهم في حفظ التراث الإسلامي وصيانة الكنوز المعرفية المرتبطة بتاريخ الحضارة الإسلامية والقرآن الكريم





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Qur'an Museum Habib Bourguiba King Faisal Islamic Research And Studies Cente Quran Manuscript Arabic Calligraphy Printing Techniques

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