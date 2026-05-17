Executive announces launch of Executive Jet service for private flights

The Executive company announced the launch of the Executive Jet service for private flights, as part of a strategic partnership in the field of private aviation, in a move aimed at expanding its range of services and providing integrated travel solutions that meet the needs of its guests from individuals and companies. The new service allows customers to easily book private flights through Executive, with access to multiple aircraft options that suit different travel requirements, through a network of approved operators, ensuring an exceptional travel experience based on quality, flexibility, and privacy.

17 مايو 2026 - 13:05 | آخر تحديث 17 مايو 2026 - 13:05 أعلنت شركة «التنفيذي» إطلاق خدمة «التنفيذي جيت» لرحلات الطيران الخاص، وذلك ضمن شراكة استراتيجية في مجال الطيران الخاص، في خطوة تهدف إلى توسيع نطاق خدماتها وتقديم حلول سفر متكاملة تلبي احتياجات ضيوفها من الأفراد والشركات.

وتتيح الخدمة الجديدة للعملاء حجز رحلات الطيران الخاص بكل سهولة عبر «التنفيذي»، مع إمكانية الوصول إلى خيارات متعددة من الطائرات بما يتناسب مع متطلبات السفر المختلفة، من خلال شبكة من المشغلين المعتمدين، بما يضمن تجربة سفر استثنائية ترتكز على الجودة، المرونة، والخصوصية. وتعكس هذه الخطوة التزام «التنفيذي» بتقديم خدمات بمعايير عالمية، وتوسيع نطاق حلولها في قطاع السفر الفاخر، بما يواكب تطلعات العملاء الباحثين عن الكفاءة والراحة وتجربة سفر مصممة وفق احتياجاتهم





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