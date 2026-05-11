European Chemical Industry Thrives Amid Middle East Tensions

The European chemical industry has been grappling with issues such as rising energy costs, weak demand, and cheap competition from Asia for years. However, a statement from the CEO of Lanxess, Matthias Zachricht, suggests that the turmoil in the Middle East could create a more favorable market environment for the European chemical industry. Experts believe that the increased costs of raw materials and logistics are an unexpected breather for European chemical companies. Meanwhile, European companies primarily rely on domestic production to ensure resilience in the face of disruptions, unlike their Asian competitors who heavily depend on Middle Eastern raw materials and face challenges in sourcing them locally.

تعاني صناعة الكيماويات الأوروبية منذ سنوات من مشاكل تمثلت في ارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة وضعف الطلب والمنافسة الرخيصة من آسيا، لكن يبدو أن وفي ذلك، خرج ماتياس زاخيرت، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة"لانكسيس" الألمانية، بتصريح جاء فيه أن"الصراع في الشرق الأوسط يؤدي إلى ظروف سوق مؤقتة أكثر ملاءمة للصناعة الكيميائية الأوروبية".

ويرى خبراء أن ارتفاع تكاليف المواد الخام والخدمات اللوجستية تعد فرصة لشركات الكيماويات الأوروبية باعتبارها فترة تنفس غير متوقعة. فيما ترتبط آسيا بسلاسل توريد الشرق الأوسط، تراهن الشركات الأوروبية على الإنتاج المحلي، ما يمنحها قوة ومرونة في مواجهة الاضطرابات.

ويعتمد المنافسون الآسيويون بدرجة كبيرة على المواد الأولية والمواد الخام القادمة من الشرق الأوسط، في حين أن الشركات الأوروبية غالبا ما تُنتج إقليميا لأسواقها وتستمد المواد الخام محليا، وفقا لما أوضحه كلاوس ريتيغ، المدير المالي المؤقت لشركة"إيفونيك" التي تعد ثاني أكبر منتج للمواد الكيميائية فيالرخيص ومارست ضغطا على السوق الأوروبية





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European Chemical Industry Middle East Tensions Rising Energy Costs Weak Demand Cheap Competition From Asia European Chemical Companies Domestic Production Reliance On Domestic Production Asian Competitors Reliance On Middle Eastern Raw Materials Challenges In Sourcing Them Locally European Chemical Companies CEO Of Lanxess Matthias Zachricht European Chemical Industry Middle East Tensions Rising Energy Costs Weak Demand Cheap Competition From Asia European Chemical Companies Domestic Production Reliance On Domestic Production Asian Competitors Reliance On Middle Eastern Raw Materials Challenges In Sourcing Them Locally European Chemical Companies CEO Of Lanxess Matthias Zachricht

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