European Tensions Rise Against Israeli Policies: EU Transition Towards Sanctions Against Settlements

The article discusses escalating tensions between Europe and Israel, particularly focusing on the EU's increasing skepticism towards Israeli policies related to settlements in the West Bank. The text highlights the passage of the Dutch Law regarding a ban on products from West Bank settlements, as well as a joint statement from Germany, France, the UK, and Italy urging strong action against Israeli settlements. The article also mentions the growing international debate surrounding these conflicts, including calls for stricter legal sanctions and pressure on Israel to halt its expansionist policies towards the West Bank.

التوتر في العلاقات الأوروبية الإسرائيلية لم يعد مقتصراً على ملف غزة وحده، بل امتد أيضاً إلى ملفات مرتبطة بسلوك الجيش الإسرائيلي وعنف المستوطنين والتعامل مع النشطاء الدوليين.

وباعتباره غير شرعي وفق القانون الدولي، بل بدأ ينتقل تدريجياً إلى سؤال أكثر حساسية وتأثيراً: ماذا يعني ذلك عملياً على مستوى السياسة والاقتصاد والعلاقات التجارية؟ في هذا السياق، تبدو الخطوة الهولندية الأخيرة المتعلقة بالتوجه نحو حظر منتجات المستوطنات الإسرائيلية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة مؤشراً مهماً على تحولات آخذة بالتشكل داخل المزاج السياسي الأوروبي. ورغم أن القرار لم يدخل حيّز التنفيذ النهائي بعد، فإنه انتقل خلال الأيام الماضية من مستوى النقاش السياسي إلى مستوى الموافقة الحكومية والمسار القانوني التنفيذي.

ما يعزز الانطباع بوجود تحوّل أوروبي تدريجي تجاه ملف الاستيطان، ليس فقط الموقف الهولندي الأخير، بل أيضاً البيان المشترك الذي صدر عن ألمانيا وفرنسا وبريطانيا وإيطاليا، والذي تضمّن لغة أكثر تشدداً من المعتاد تجاه سياسات الاستيطان الإسرائيلية في الضفة الغربية. وتكتسب هذه التطورات أهمية خاصة إذا ما أُخذ بعين الاعتبار موقع هولندا داخل أوروبا الغربية، بوصفها دولة لم تُعرف تاريخياً بمواقف حادة تجاه إسرائيل مقارنة ببعض الدول الأوروبية الأخرى، بل إن المزاج السياسي الهولندي كان أقرب في كثير من الأحيان إلى دعم إسرائيل أو تجنب الصدام السياسي المباشر معها، خصوصاً في الملفات المرتبطة بالأمن والهجرة والسياسة الخارجية.

لكن الحرب على غزة، وما رافقها من مشاهد دمار واسعة النطاق وإبادة جماعية، إلى جانب تصاعد عنف المستوطنين في الضفة الغربية، دفعت قطاعات واسعة داخل أوروبا إلى إعادة طرح أسئلة قديمة حول حدود العلاقة باسرائيل، وحول التناقض بين الخطاب الأوروبي القائم على احترام القانون الدولي وحقوق الإنسان وبين استمراروفي هذا الإطار. يتحقق هذا التحول أيضاً من خلال الربط الأوروبي المتزايد بين الاستيطان وعنف المستوطنين والتصريحات الصادرة عن شخصيات إسرائيلية تمثل تيار الضم والتوسع الاستيطاني، الذي يعكس تصاعد القناعة داخل جزء من أوروبا بأن ما يجري في الضفة الغربية لم يعد يُنظر إليه بوصفه“dنَّاظلاً سياسياً قابلاً للإدارة” بل باعتباره مساراً يهدد بصورة متزايدة إمكانية الوصول إلى أي تسوية مستقبلية.

ويمكن فصل هذه التحولات أيضاً عن تصاعد النقاشات القانونية الدولية المرتبطة بالمحكمة الجنائية الدولية، وما أثير خلال الفترة الأخيرة بشأن شخصيات إسرائيلية بارزة مرتبطة بمشروع الاستيطان والضم، خصوصاً مع تنامي الاتهامات المرتبطة بعنف المستوطنين وسياسات التهجير والتوسع الاستيطاني في الضفة الغربية. ويمكن القول إن مجرد انتقال هذا النقاش إلى المستوى القانوني الدولي، حتى قبل صدور أي إجراءات نهائية، بدأ ينعكس تدريجياً على المزاج السياسي الأوروبي وعلى طبيعة العلاقة مع حكومة بنيامين نتنياهو، لا سيما في ظل تصاعد الحرج الأوروبي المرتبط بالحرب في غزة وما خلّفته من دمار واسع وانتقادات حقوقية وإنسانية غير مسبوقة.

في هولندا تحديداً، برز خلال الأشهر الأخيرة حضور واضح لمنظمات حقوقية وإنسانية تدغدغها باتجاه مراجعة العلاقة مع إسرائيل، ومنها Oxfam Novib وPAX وMédecins Sans Frontières (MSF) وSave the Children وAmnesty International، وهي منظمات تمتلك حضوراً وتأثيراً داخل المجال العام الهولندي والأوروبي عموماً، وتلعب دوراً متزايداً في دفع النقاش السياسي والإعلامي المرتبط بالحرب في غزة والاستيطان الإسرائيلي والانتهاكات المرتبطة بالقانون الدولي وحقوق الإنسان





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