English: Child Escaped Shooting in Islamic Center’s Classroom

A 9-year-old refugee boy from Gaza, named Eved Shene, hid in a classroom during an active shooter situation at the Islamic Center in San Diego. Despite fear and hearing gunshots outside, he managed to safely exit with his father and others.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%AA%D8%AD%D8%AF%D8%A9%E2%80%8B/5274782-%D8%A3%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%B1%D9%83%D8%A7-%D8%AA%D8%B9%D8%B2%D8%B2-%D8%A5%D8%AC%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A1%D8%A7%D8%AA%D9%87%D8%A7-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B5%D8%AD%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A8%D8%B9%D8%AF-%D8%A5%D8%B5%D8%A7%D8%A8%D8%A9-%D9%85%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%B7%D9%86-%D8%A8%D9%80%D8%A5%D9%8A%D8%A8%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A7-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%83%D9%88%D9%86%D8%BA%D9%8.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%AA%D8%AD%D8%AF%D8%A9%E2%80%8B/5274782-%D8%A3%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%B1%D9%83%D8%A7-%D8%AA%D8%B9%D8%B2%D8%B2-%D8%A5%D8%AC%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A1%D8%A7%D8%AA%D9%87%D8%A7-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B5%D8%AD%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A8%D8%B9%D8%AF-%D8%A5%D8%B5%D8%A7%D8%A8%D8%A9-%D9%85%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%B7%D9%86-%D8%A8%D9%80%D8%A5%D9%8A%D8%A8%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A7-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%83%D9%88%D9%86%D8%BA%D9%8





aawsat_News / 🏆 16. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Islamic Center San Diego Child Refugee Shooter Active Shooter Hiding Exiting Gunshots

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Germany's Ranking in Child Welfare StudyThe study, conducted by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), ranks Germany in the lower half compared to last year, despite its significant resources. The study, which has been conducted annually since 2000, aims to evaluate the living conditions of children in the wealthiest countries. The study, which was released in 2026, placed Germany in 15th place, behind countries like Denmark, France, and the Netherlands. The study also revealed that one in five children in the participating countries lives in poverty. The study also highlighted the gap between children from wealthy and poor families in terms of education, health, and well-being.

Read more »

International Conference on Political and Human Rights Developments in TunisiaThe international conference, organized by the International Institute for Advanced Islamic Studies, brought together political figures, academics, and human rights activists from various Asian and Arab countries to discuss the political and human rights developments in Tunisia. The conference also focused on the case of former Tunisian President of Parliament, Rachid Ghannouchi, and the future of democracy and civil liberties in the country.

Read more »

Saudi Aramco and Pascal Launch Quantum Computing Center in Saudi ArabiaSaudi Aramco and Pascal, a leading quantum computing company, have announced the launch of the first quantum computing center in Saudi Arabia. The center, located in the Al-Zahrani data center, provides immediate and fast access to quantum computing devices through a secure cloud platform. The center is a significant milestone in the region's technological development, enabling businesses and organizations to leverage quantum computing for industrial challenges.

Read more »

Council of Shora's Decision, Incentives for Investors to Invest in Various Regions and Provinces in Saudi Arabia, and MoreThe Council of Shora issued a decision regarding the annual report of the Center for Specialized Residence for the financial year 1446/1447 H, requesting the Center to conduct an international competitive review of programs and fees, as well as granting incentives to holders of specialized residence permits to invest in various regions and provinces of Saudi Arabia. The decision was made during the 31st ordinary session of the second term of the ninth parliamentary session, chaired by Deputy Speaker of the Council D. Mashal Al-Sulami.

Read more »

American Police Confirm Shooting Rampage at Islamic Center in San Diego, Killing 3 Outside MosquePolice in the United States have confirmed that a pair of minors shot and killed three men outside the Islamic Center in San Diego, California.

Read more »

Multiple fatalities occur at Islamic center in San Diego with gunman running away from the sceneThe commander of the San Diego Police Department, Scott Valek, confirmed that one of the deceased is a security guard at the Muslim center. The two juvenile perpetrators who killed three people then committed suicide by getting into a car.

Read more »