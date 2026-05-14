Energy Crisis in Cuba Intensifies as US Sanctions Impact Oil Supply

The Cuban government has announced that the country is facing an energy crisis due to the US sanctions on oil imports, leading to a shortage of fuel and power outages in some areas. The crisis has been ongoing since the US imposed restrictions on oil imports in January 2021, following a decision by President Donald Trump.

وزير الطاقة والمناجم الكوبي فيسنتي دي لا أو ليفي، قال إن بلاده لم يعد لديها أي مخزون من النفط الخام أو الوقود، نتيجة الحظر النفطي الذي تفرضه الولايات المتحدة عليها.

وأوضح أو ليفي في تصريح لوسائل الإعلام الكوبية، مساء الأربعاء، أن النظام الطاقي في بلاده يواجه وضعا "حرجا" بسبب القيود الأمريكية المفروضة على تدفق الإمدادات منذ القرار الصادر عن الرئيس دونالد ترامب في 30 يناير/ كانون الثاني الماضي. وقال إن أزمة الطاقة أدت إلى انقطاعات كهربائية في بعض مناطق العاصمة هافانا وصلت إلى 22 ساعة يومياً.

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، وقع في 30 يناير/ كانون الثاني الفائت مرسوما يقضي بفرض رسوم جمركية على جميع السلع القادمة من الدول التي تبيع أو تزود كوبا بالنفط. وأعلن البيت الأبيض حينها أن هذا الإجراء يهدف إلى حماية الأمن القومي والمصالح الخارجية للولايات المتحدة في مواجهة ما وصفه ب"السياسات والأفعال الضارة" للحكومة الكوبية. وفي 1 فبراير/ شباط، أعلن ترامب بدء محادثات مع الحكومة الكوبية بشأن تنظيم إمدادات النفط، فيما نفت هافانا ذلك





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Cuba US Sanctions Energy Crisis Oil Imports President Donald Trump

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