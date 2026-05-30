End of Hajj Season: Ministry of Interior Announces Security and Operational Plan Success

The Ministry of Interior announces the success of its security and operational plans at the end of each Hajj season, starting the planning ceremonies for the upcoming season from Mina, even before the last guest of the pilgrims leaves the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, heading back to their country after performing the Hajj, safe, sound, and reassured, joyful for what God has bestowed upon them in performing the rituals, Hajj, and visitation.

30 مايو 2026 - 19:03 | آخر تحديث 30 مايو 2026 - 19:03في نهاية كل موسم حج تعلن وزارة الداخلية نجاح خططها الأمنية والتشغيلية، لتبدأ توقيع مراسم التخطيط للموسم القادم من منى، وحتى قبل مغادرة آخر ضيف من ضيوف الرحمن المملكة العربية السعودية، متجهاً إلى بلاده وقد أدى فريضة الحج، آمناً، سالماً، ومطمئناً، فرحاً بما أنعم الله به عليه من أداء المناسك، والحج، والزيارة.

هكذا انتهى المشهد، الذي -عملياً- بدأ، فقد تكاملت جهود وزارة الداخلية وإمارات المناطق والقطاعات الأمنية، بالتعاون مع الجهات الشريكة، لتشكّل درعاً حامية لضيوف الرحمن من كل ما يعكّر صفو أداء حجهم، فانتظمت صفوف رجال الأمن لحمايتهم، وتوجيههم، وخدمتهم، لتتوحد ألسنتهم بتوحيد الله - عزّ وجل - ملبين ومكبرين، حامدين له على ما أنعم به عليهم من أمن وسكينة





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Hajj Minna Security Operational Plan Planning Ceremonies Mina Route Initiative International Entry Points Hajj Security Forces Conference Pilgrims' Safety Service Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid Aid

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