Elon Musk and Open AI Case: What Happens Next?

The legal battle between Elon Musk and Open AI may have just ended with a ruling in favor of the AI company. What's next for the future of AI and Musk?

أصدرت هيئة محلفين أمريكية حكما أمس الاثنين ضد إيلون ماسك في الدعوى القضائية التي رفعها على شركة أوبن إيه. آي. وتخلصت إلى أن شركة الذكاء الاصطناعي لا تقع عليها مسؤولية تجاه أغنى شخص في العالم الذي اتهمها بالحيلولة دون مهمتها الأصلية المتمثلة في خدمة الإنسانية.

وبدأت المحاكمة قبل 3 أسابيع واعتبرت قضية على نطاق واسع لحظة حاسمة لمستقبل أوبن. إيه. آي والذكاء الاصطناعي بشكل عام، سواء من حيث كيفية استخدامه أو من يجب أن يكون المستفيد منه. وكتب على منصة إكس "أثرى ألتمان وبروكمان" بالفعل عن طريق سرقة مؤسسة خيرية.

السؤال الوحيد المطروح هو متى فعلا ذلك!

"وأضافت "هناك قدر كبير من الأدلة التي تدعم قرار هيئة المحلفين، ولهذا السبب كنت مستعدة لرفض الدعوى على الفور". في الدعوى، اتهم ماسك أوبن إيه.

آي وألتمان وبروكمان بالتلاعب به لحمله على تقديم مبلغ 38 مليون دولار، ثم العمل من وراء ظهره من خلال ربط نشاط ربحي بمنظمته غير الربحية في الأصل وقبول عشرات المليارات من الدولارات من الأطعمة التي تبدأ في صورة منظمات غير ربحية ولكن لديها طموحات أكبر لجمع الأموال، على إنشاء كيانات ربحية للتوسع وجعل مسؤوليها ومديريها أثرياء. تأسست أوبن إيه. آي على يد ألتمان وماسك وعدة أشخاص آخرين في عام 2015. وغادر ماسك مجلس إدارتها في عام 2018، وأنشأت أوبن إيه.

آي نشاطا ربحيا في العام التالي. رددت أوبن إيه. آي بأن ماسك هو من كان يرى فرصة للربح، وأنه انتظر طويلا قبل أن يدعي أن الشركة انتهكت اتفاقية تأسيسها الرامية إلى تقديم ذكاء اصطناعي آمن لصالح البشرية. وكان أمام ماسك 3 سنوات لرفع الدعوى، وقال محامو أوبن إيه.

آي إن الدعوى التي رفعتها في أغسطس 2024 جاءت متأخرة جدا لأنه كان على علم منذ عدة سنوات بخطط نمو الشركة. واتهم كل طرف الطرف الآخر بأنه مهني بالمال أكثر من خدمة الجمهور. وواجهت مايكروسوفت دعوى تتعلق بالتواطؤ. ووفقًا لشهادة أحد المسؤولين التنفيذيين في مايكروسوفت، أنفقت الشركة أكثر من 100 مليار دولار على شراكتها مع أوبن إيه.

آي. وقال متحدث باسم مايكروسوفت "كانت الحقائق والجدول الزمني في هذه القضية واضحين منذ فترة طويلة، ونحن نرحب بقرار هيئة المحلفين رفض هذه الادعاءات لكونها جاءت في توقيت غير صحيح". ويستخدم الناس الذكاء الاصطناعي لأغراض لا حصر لها منها التعليم، والتعرف على الوجوه، والاستشارات المالية، والصحافة، والبحوث القانونية، والتشخيصات الطبية، وكذلك في أعمال تزييف ضارة. واتهم ماسك أوبن إيه. آي بعدم إعطاء الأولوية لسلامة الذكاء الاصطناعي





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