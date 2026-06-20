Elham Shahin Prepares for New Cinematic Experience in Romantic Social Film 'When Love is Written'

The Egyptian artist Elham Shahin is preparing to embark on a new cinematic experience by participating in the film 'When Love is Written.' The film features a large group of artists from Egypt and several Arab countries, most notably Ahmed El Fishawy, Moatasem Al Nahar, Jamila Awad, Sheri Adel, Mohsen Ben Mansour, Sara Baraka, Elham Safi El Din, and Sherif Hafez. It is written by Saga Mohammed Al Khalifat and directed by Mohamed Hani. The work belongs to the genre of romantic social films, as its events revolve around a series of intertwined human relationships and the emotional situations and challenges they impose. In another context, Elham Shahin is currently experiencing a period of artistic activity as she continues filming the movie 'Al Hafi,' in which she stars alongside several artists including Amr Abdel Gelil, Khaled El Sawy, Rania Farid Shawqi, Amira Fathi, Badriya Talab, and others. The screenplay is penned by writer Mohamed El Ghaiti.

تستعد الفنانة المصرية إلهام شاهين لخوض تجربة سينمائية جديدة من خلال مشاركتها في فيلم "حين يكتب الحب"، الذي يواصل فريق العمل وضع اللمسات الأخيرة عليه تمهيدًا لانطلاق التصوير خلال الفترة القادمة.

ويضم الفيلم مجموعة كبيرة من الفنانين من مصر وعددا من الدول العربية أبرزهم أحمد الفيشاوي، معتصم النهار، جميلة عوض، شيري عادل، محسن بن منصور، سارة بركة، إلهام صفي الدين، وشريف حافظ، ومن تأليف سجى محمد الخليفات ويتولى إخراجه محمد هاني. وينتمي العمل إلى نوعية الأفلام الرومانسية الاجتماعية، حيث تدور أحداثه حول مجموعة من العلاقات الإنسانية المتشابكة وما تفرضه من مواقف وتحديات عاطفية مختلفة.

وفي سياق آخر، تعيش إلهام شاهين حالة من النشاط الفني بالفترة الحالية حيث تواصل تصوير فيلم "الحافي" التي تقدم بطولته رفقة عدد من الفنانين من بينهم عمرو عبدالجليل، وخالد الصاوي، ورانيا فريد شوقي، وأميرة فتحي، وبدرية طلبة وآخرون، ويحمل السيناريو توقيع الكاتب محمد الغيطي. وتقدم إلهام شاهين ضمن أحداث الفيلم دور سيدة ميسورة الحال ذات جذور شعبية تتمتع بشخصية قوية وحضور مؤثر، بالإضافة إلى أن العمل يناقش عددًا من القضايا الاجتماعية من بينها استغلال بعض الأشخاص لمعتقدات البسطاء عبر الدجل والشعوذة لتحقيق مكاسب مالية





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Elham Shahin Cinematic Experience Romantic Social Film When Love Is Written Al Hafi Filmmaking Actors Writers Social Issues

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