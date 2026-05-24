Egypt, Ethiopia Clash Over Sea Routes, Security

Egypt and Ethiopia have been at odds over sea routes and security in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with Egypt refusing to allow Ethiopia to have a direct presence in the strategic waterway. The disagreement stems from Ethiopia's claim to access a vital shipping route, while Egypt sees it as a matter of national security and sovereignty.

بعد نحو أسبوع من تأكيد مصر وإريتريا رفضهما أية محاولات من أطراف غير متشاطئة لفرض ترتيبات أو أدوار أمنية في المنطقة، جاء ذلك بحسب ما ذكره وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبد العاطي، في لقاء بالقاهرة، مع رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية اليمني شائع الزنداني، بحسب بيان للخارجية المصرية.

وجدد عبد العاطي، بحسب البيان، التأكيد على موقف القاهرة الثابت الداعم لوحدة اليمن وسلامة أراضيه، واستمرار المساندة المصرية لمؤسسات الدولة الوطنية والحكومة الشرعية لتمكينها من الاضطلاع بدورها وتلبية تطلعات الشعب اليمني. كما شهدت المباحثات تناول"مسألة أمن البحر الأحمر وخليج عدن". وشدد عبد العاطي، على"الرفض المصري القاطع لأي مساع لتدويل أو عسكرة البحر الأحمر وخليج عدن، وكذا رفض انخراط أية أطراف غير مطلة عليه في ترتيبات تخصه".

وأكد أن تحقيق أمن وحوكمة هذا الممر الملاحي الاستراتيجي يمثل مسؤولية حصرية للدول العربية والإفريقية المشاطئة له. واتفق الجانبان خلال اللقاء على"ضرورة تبني مقاربة شاملة لأمن البحر الأحمر لا تختزل في المنظور الأمني والعسكري، بل تستوعب الأبعاد الاقتصادية والتنموية للدول المشاطئة". وفي هذا الإطار، أبرز الوزير عبد العاطي،"أهمية سرعة تفعيل آليات مجلس الدول العربية والإفريقية المطلة على البحر الأحمر وخليج عدن".

جاء ذلك بعد نحو أسبوع من تأكيد مصر وأريتريا رفضهما أية محاولات من أطراف غير مشاطئة لفرض ترتيبات أو أدوار أمنية في المنطقة، وذلك خلال لقاء بالعاصمة أسمرة في 17 مايو/ أيار الجاري جمع عبد العاطي، ونظيره الإريتري عثمان صالح، وفق بيان للخارجية المصرية. ولم يسمِّ البيان وقتها أطرافا بعينها، لكن وزير الخارجية المصري سبق أن أعلن في أكتوبر/ تشرين الأول الماضي، رفض بلاده الصريح لمساعي إثيوبيا الانخراط في حوكمة سواحل البحر الأحمر.

بينما تتمسك أديس أبابا، التي تجمعها خلافات مع القاهرة في ملف نهر النيل، بهذا التواجد بدعوى حقها في الوصول إلى منفذ بحري. وإثيوبيا دولة حبيسة غير ساحلية منذ عام 1993 عندما حصلت إريتريا على استقلالها بعد حرب استمرت ثلاثة عقود، ولا يحق لها حسب القانون الدولي التواجد المباشر.

وفي يناير/ كانون الثاني 2020، وقّعت كل من الدول العربية والإفريقية المطلة على البحر الأحمر وخليج عدن، على ميثاق تأسيس"مجلس الدول العربية والإفريقية المطلة على البحر الأحمر وخليج عدن" وهي: السعودية ومصر والأردن والسودان واليمن وإريتريا والصومال وجيبوتي





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Egypt Ethiopia Red Sea Gulf Of Aden Sea Routes Security National Security Sovereignty Strategic Waterway

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